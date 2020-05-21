Cate Blanchett wanted to play a second female character in The Lord of the Rings. But it could not be.

The film adaptations of The Lord of the Rings directed by Peter Jackson are an important part of film history. His impeccable invoice took Tolkien’s stories to an unexpected level by a director whose filmography until then did not suggest that he was capable of a feat like the one he carried out. Among the actors and actresses who stood out in the Lord of the Rings movies, today we bring you an anecdote with Cate Blanchett.

The actress who gave life to Galadriel in the Lord of the Rings movies and the subsequent Hobbit trilogy wanted to have a second role in the first Lord of the Rings trilogy. The actress wanted to give more feminine presence to the story.

In a recent interview on WTF with Marc Maron, Cate Blanchett admitted that she intended to play a female dwarf in a scene that was not finally filmed. In this scene, the dwarves participated in a great banquet.

In the interview, Blanchett explains that her intention was to be one of those bearded dwarf women mentioned in The Lord of the Rings stories. How would Gimli“People confused them with male dwarfs for their beards.” However, the filming plan had to be altered, and the scene could not finally be filmed within the established time frame. So, we were left wanting to see Cate Blanchett become the bearded woman.

Would you have liked to see Cate Blanchett turned into a dwarf woman in The Lord of the Rings movies?

