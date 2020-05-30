© Provided by Cinemanía

The success of Sonic. The movie, which as we knew yesterday is going to derive soon in a sequel, has been the signal: video game adaptations to the cinema can work, and get enough revenue at the box office to generate new franchises on their own. These types of films, no matter how badly they have been earned, have never been stopped, but it seems that at least Borderlands you will benefit from this moment of euphoria.

The adaptation of the successful Gearbox Software video games will be directed by Eli Roth and written by Craig mazin after passing through Chernobyl, and now has a new name to endorse the attractions of the project: none other than the actress Cate Blanchett, which according to The Hollywood Reporter has agreed to play Lilith after a series of negotiations and that Roth himself made clear his intention to hire her.

In the world that Borderlands portrays (called Pandora, although there is no Na’vis in sight), Lilith is a warrior belonging to the Mermaid class, and therefore possessed of immense power. So much so, that in the entire universe only six members of this class can exist at the same time. At the moment, Blanchett is the only confirmed member of the film’s cast, in charge of Lionsgate.

It would also be the second time Blanchett works with Roth, after having appeared in The clock house on the wall. At the moment Borderlands does not have a release date, but it does have the approval of the study that has developed the three games in the saga. Randy Pitchford, co-founder of Gearbox Software, was one of the first to actually react to Blanchett’s signing.