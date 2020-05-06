VaVariety has learned that Cate Blanchett (‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’) has started conversations with Lionsgate to play Lilith the Mermaid in adapting the hit video game franchise from Gearbox Software,Borderlands. As we announced last February, Eli Roth (‘Hostel’) will be in charge of directing the project.

With more than 57 million units sold worldwide, ‘Borderlands’ includes elements for creating characters such as those found in role-playing video games. When starting play, the player selects one of four characters, each with their own unique special abilities and a predilection for certain weapons. The four characters are: Roland the Soldier, Mordecai the Hunter, Lilith the Mermaid and Brick, a Berserker. Thereafter, players complete missions assigned by non-playable characters or reward posters, which once completed reward the player with experience points, money, or items.

Roth himself will join a producer team that will also feature Avi Arad and Ari Arad through their label Arad Productions and Erik Feig for Picturestart. The last draft of the script has been the work of Craig Mazin (‘Chernobyl’), with a production expected to start later this year. Regarding executive producers, they will be Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the video game franchise and founder of Gearbox Software, and Strauss Zelnick, president and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

If the deal comes to fruition, it will mark the second time that Blanchett and Roth work together following the familiar horror-fantasy film, ‘The House of the Clock on the Wall.’ Going back to the video game, the first installment came in 2009, followed by a sequel in 2012, a prequel in 2014, and a last installment, ‘Borderlands 3’, in 2019.