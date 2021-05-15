Cate Blanchett, the best actress of her generation?

Andreas RentzGetty Images

Erected as one of the best actresses of her generation with two Oscars, Cate blanchett has shown that there is no character who can resist him on the big screen. We review the key snapshots of his career on his 52nd birthday.

1 Beginnings

He was born in Melbourne on May 14, 1969.

2 First jobs in Australia

After trying Economics and Fine Arts, he studied theater at the Australian National Institute of Dramatic Arts. In 1993 she was voted Best Actress and Best New Actress at the Sydney Theater Circle Awards.

3 Beginnings on the small screen

The actress was part of the cast of the Canadian series ‘Heartland’, which reached 13 seasons.

4 As Queen of England

‘Elizabeth’ (S. Kapur, 1998) was the role that launched her.

5 In ‘The Talent of Mr. Ripley’

Anthony Minghella featured her in the 1999 remake of ‘In full sun’.

6 Galadriel, the elf

Unforgettable is his character from the ‘Lord of the Rings’ saga.

7 On more independent land

Jim Jarmusch directed her in two roles in the same sketch from ‘Coffee and cigarettes’ (2003).

8 Climb to the boards

With Isabelle Huppert and Elizabeth Debicky, we see her pose in the theatrical montage of ‘The Maids’ by Jean Genet.

9 The First Oscar

He won his first statuette for ‘The Aviator’ (Martin Scorsese, 2004).

10 At the orders of Iñárritu

The Mexican paired her with Brad Pitt in ‘Babel’ (2006)

11 With Damon Again

He met Matt Damon again in George Clonney’s ‘The Monuments Men’ (2013).

12 Woody Allen’s Muse

The New York director acknowledged that he wanted to work with her since he discovered her in ‘The Talent of Mr. Ripley’. “She is the best actress of her generation.” He got it in ‘Blue Jasmine’ (2013). Blanchett picked up an Oscar, a Bafta, and a Golden Globe for the role.

13 In the shoes of Bob Dylan

He was one of the interpreters who brought the singer-songwriter to life in the Todd Haynes-directed portrait “I’m Not There.”

14 And again with Pitt

He repeated as Brad’s partner in David Fincher’s tape, ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’.

15 In medieval roles

She was Russel Crowe’s Lady Marian in Rildley Scott’s ‘Robin Hood’.

16 As a voice actress

In 2014 he presented the movie ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ in which he voices Valka. He repeated in the third installment.

17 Last nomination at the Oscars

The Academy recognized his work in ‘Carol’ (2015) with Rooney Mara.

18 With her husband

She is married to playwright Andrew Upton. They have four children. The latest was Edith Vivian, who was adopted in 2015.

19 The Stepmother in a Disney Classic

She had to be the bad guy in the renewed version of ‘Cinderella’, released in 2015.

20 Playing with magic

The actress was repeating again in a familiar title with ‘The house with the clock on the wall’ (2018), produced by Steven Spielberg.

21 Thor’s Villain

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017) gave her the opportunity to be the bad guy again. And debuting in the MCU.

22 And we have also seen her as a thief

In ‘Ocean’s 8’ (2018) he became Sandra Bullock’s right hand man. Like Pitt did with Clooney in the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ trilogy.

23 Ten Golden Globe nominations

His role as the protagonist in the adaptation of the novel ‘Where are you, Bernadette’ In the last edition of the Golden Globes it was worth the tenth in her career, this time as best comedy actress.

24 Madam President

In 2018 she was the president of the jury of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Along with her, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Denis Villeneuve, actor Chang Chen, screenwriter and director Ava DuVernay, Burundi composer Khadja Nin, director Robert Guédiguian and Andréi Zviaguintsev decided to give the Palme d’Or to Kore-Eda for his ‘Shoplifters’. Blanchett herself presented the award.

25 A Very Real Anti-Feminist

This 2020 came to HBO a series focused on the struggle of many women for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. However, there was a group of women who did not want equality with the opposite sex. Blanchett becomes the anti-feminist who stood up to everyone, Phyllis Schlafly, the protagonist of ‘Mrs. America’.

26 His Screenwriting Debut

On Netflix we will be able to see at some future point the first bet as Blanchett’s creator. Titled ‘Stateless’, this series is based on the true story of Cornelia rau, a woman trapped in a psychiatric center under the orders of the immigrant system.

27 Future projects

The actress is at the height of her career. This 2020 he began to shoot with Guillermo del Toro ‘Nightmare Alley’ – a new adaptation of the classic ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ – recently he has just signed for two new roles in the new titles of James Gray and Adam McKay: ‘Armageddon Times’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’ respectively.

