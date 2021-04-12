Cate Blanchett starring in Todd Field’s next movie

Cate Blanchett to be the main protagonist of ‘TAR’, the third film as director of Todd Field, responsible for ‘In the Room’ and ‘Secret Games’. Field is also the scriptwriter of this original production of which no detail has transpired, except that it is a drama set in the German city of Berlin whose shooting will begin next September.

In turn, Field will produce the film through his Standard Film Company with Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert of Emjag Productions. Focus Features will be responsible for its distribution in the United States, while Universal Pictures will do the same in countries such as Spain.

It will be the first film that Field has shot since 2006, when he took over the aforementioned adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s novel starring Kate Winslet, Patrick Wilson, Jennifer Connelly and Jackie Earle Haley.

However, during all these years the director has not been stopped and has been working without luck on projects that have not finally come out ahead such as ‘The Creed of Violence’ or especially ‘Purity’, both with Daniel Craig as the protagonist.