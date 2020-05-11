The protagonist of ‘Mrs. FX / Hulu’s America ‘adds two new projects to its schedule, according to Variety.

The first of them is ‘Armageddon Times’, the next film written and directed by James Gray, responsible for titles like ‘Z, the lost city’ and ‘Ad Astra’. The producer of the latter, RT Features, will also be the producer of this film, of which no further details have emerged for now, except that it is based on Gray’s own experiences as a student at Kew-Forest School in Queens.

The other project is ‘Don’t Look Up’, dark strip in the style of ‘The smoke screen’, ‘Red telephone ?, we flew towards Moscow’ and ‘Network, a relentless world’ in which two astronomers of the mountain discover that a meteorite destroy the earth in just six months, after which will try to warn humanity of the danger that lies ahead.

Adam Mckay (‘The big bet’, ‘The vice of power’) being the producer, screenwriter and director of this film in which Cate Blanchett secondary Jennifer Lawrence, we suppose that one of the two mentioned astronomers who try to save what remains of the world after the coronavirus, in this production that will finally be distributed by Netflix – instead of by Paramount Pictures.

As announced last week, these two projects include the film adaptation that Lionsgate has launched from Borderlands, the video game series developed by Gearbox Software that will direct an Eli Roth with which Blanchett already worked on ‘The House of the Clock on the Wall’ from a script written by Craig Mazin (‘Chernobyl’).

At the moment it is not clear which of these three projects will be shot first, in the same way that it is not clear when the production of ‘will resume’Nightmare Alley‘, the next Guillermo Del Toro film that Blanchett also stars alongside Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn.

This Fox Searchlight Pictures film is one of many that have been affected by the global pandemic, although according to Variety the actress had already shot all her scenes when filming stopped.