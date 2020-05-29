Facebook which recently has completely changed its design, continues to release new content to offer the best experience to its users. After launching an app for your gaming platform and Shops, the company formed by Mark Zuckerberg has available a new app so you can make video calls without asking permission.

Is about CatchUp, an app presented by . and Shutterstock that can be downloaded through the Google Play Store. Launched by the Facebook New Product Experiments team, this new company application provides people who are not on social media conventional the ability to indicate that are online and ready to talk on the phone or make a video call. “See who is available and join effortlessly individual and group calls”, says the description of the application.

CatchUp is designed so that users can see who is available and join effortlessly to individual and group calls. Users can define if they are available to talk through the state informationThey can even see which contacts are also online so they can make a voice or video call. In this way, you can only make a call with those users who are available.

It may interest you | Instagram Lite is dead: Facebook withdraws the “low-cost” version of Instagram.

This is how CatchUp works, the new Facebook video call app

An application that is useful when making a call without permission and for avoid those unanswered calls or that they are quickly ended by other commitments that reduce the time to talk about the users. The application is also used to establish voice calls with a contact or to create a group of up to eight participants.

The most remarkable thing is that, despite being from Facebook, CatchUp uses the phone’s contact list, so it is not necessary to be a user of the social network to use it. Without a doubt, it is a good option to be able to make video calls with those people who do not have social networks, ensuring that they are going to take the call, and with whom they do not want to lose contact, although there are also other alternatives, such as WhatsApp or Zoom.

By the way! We have a new episode of our podcast! Listen Connecting on Ivoox and Spotify.

Follow Andro4all