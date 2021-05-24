‘Catch the Fair One’ teaser trailer, boxing drama endorsed by Darren Aronofsky

Deadline has offered a first preview of ‘Catch The Fair One”, a boxing drama backed by Darren Aronofsky and Oscar-winning producer Mollye Asher (‘Nomadland’) that will soon have its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The thriller, written and directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka (‘Narcos’) , focuses on a former boxer who embarks on the fight of her life when she goes in search of her missing sister.

Leading the cast is professional boxer Kali Reis, in her film debut. Known for competing in the first televised women’s boxing match, Reis is also the first Native American wrestler to win the International Women’s Association middleweight crown. Boxing.

Daniel Henshall, Tiffany Chu, Michael Drayer, Shelito Vincent, Lisa Emery, Kimberly Guerrero and Kevin Dunn complete the cast of this film produced by Asher, Wladyka and Kimberly Parker. The executive production is provided by Aronofsky, Mynette Louie, Derek Nguyen, Ari Handel, Cat Hobbs, James Hausler, Charles Stiefel, Todd Stiefel, Michael D’Alto, Chris Triana, Claude Amadeo, Shaun Sanghani, Sam Bisbeey Arturo Castro.

“Catch the Fair One is a movie without fear of the guts,” said Aronofsky. “Along with director Josef Wladyka, Kali Reis delivers a performance that is both beautiful and devastating.”

