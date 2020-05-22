Atrápalo has observed a recovery in hotel demand for the summer months, confirming the news advanced by ‘Bolsamanía’. The travel comparison platform confident to save the summer season Thanks to national tourism, which is taking advantage of discounts and the possibility of canceling reservations for free if you cannot finally travel on the Covid-19.

The analysis shows a clear preference for coastal destinations and islands, which account for 78% of searches, while rural areas only represent 4%. This sun and beach tourism places Andalusia as the most requested autonomous community, with 31%, followed by the Valencian Community (22%) and Catalonia (19%). Regarding the islands, the Canary Islands represents 10% and the Balearic Islands 6%.

Spaniards need a vacation after more than two months of confinement and are not content with a weekend getaway. In the ten most wanted regions, the average stay is 11 days, with iconic cities on the Mediterranean coast such as Benidorm, Cambrils, Salou, Peñíscola, Mojácar or Roquetas de Mar, where tourists are willing to spend around two weeks.

In recent days, it is common to see how Trivago repeats alerts that underline the increase in room contracting. “2 bookings this week”, “There is only one option like this on our page” or “2 people viewing this hotel”, these are just some messages that can be read in many of the adverts published.

The same happens on other platforms such as Booking, where they warn that there are destinations that exceed 70% occupancy. As in Benicassim (Castellón), where “71% of the accommodations are no longer available” to spend the first full week of August in a room for two people. Also in Conil (Cádiz) or Cabo de Gata (Almería) and in other destinations such as Jávea (Alicante), the occupation exceeds 90%.

.