Catastrophe, fear and dignity

To respect is to look again, to look back so that through understanding we can establish the measure of what has been thrown at us (the problem) and that demands to be faced. When catastrophe occurs, fear must be feared with the same urgency with which it must be transformed into respect. Otherwise we will fall into the panic of an apocalyptic, millennial analytic, in a catastrophism that is the manifestation that the logic of the worst has prevailed and our capacity for analysis is weakened. And this has a drawback; the resistance to assume what happens. The collective defenses, similar to the defensive mechanisms of the ego already cataloged by Freudian psychoanalysis, although they are effective in their protective mission, have something childish because they are not designed to seek the truth but to defend oneself. From denial – nothing happens (or the obvious does not happen) and therefore there is nothing to defend against (or not to defend against the obvious) – to projection: the impossibility of admitting that there are blind forces beyond our control or that our real possibilities of intervention are scarce or misdirected is projected into a false cause of misfortune that has to be unique, unequivocal and external. It is the condensation of signs through an instrumental or magical rationality in the plot, the conspiracy, the conspiracy of a picturesque and mythical but almost invincible enemy. Let’s not forget these defenses are only moved by one thing: fear.

But also in catastrophes a particular form of resistance emerges to lose the property of what we are: dignity, the recognition of what is our own. So particular and powerful, although sometimes very discreet, that it can overcome the fear that disarticulates us and lead it to the respect that it re-articulates. It is an attitude of confrontation, not of evasion, and it is an ethical courage that knows that my dignity is knowing how to preserve yours (ICUs, for example, are temples of dignity). It is a breath of courage, putting the soul back into the body, human property in the understanding and it is removing fear without denying the problem on the part of someone who knows that one day he is going to drop dead even if he has no where to do it. Dignity is something very concrete: the human way of facing the catastrophe, without imbecilities or trileros tricks or resorting to elves.

Dignity makes it possible to think and create the bases to transform the turn that abates from the catastrophe into the incorporation of the Aristotelian vicissitudes. If in the Divine Comedy it was Virgil’s hand that held Dante’s in the ascension from hell, dignity will be the only one that can now guide ours.