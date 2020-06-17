We are just a few days away from WWDC20, Apple’s annual developer event where the company is going to present new versions of its operating systems. My partner David Bernal has already spoken about everything we know so far about iOS 14, a system that along with iPadOS 14 has monopolized the rumors. But not to forget the veteran macOS.

After version 10.15 Catalina, next Monday we will have the first official data of macOS 10.16. What can we expect from him? This year we have not had much information about it in the leaks, although we can deduce something simply by looking at the plans of the past and the rumors of the future.

An update focused (again) on improving the present

The most remarkable thing we know about macOS 10.16 is that it will follow the path of macOS Catalina to migrate several of your applications using Project Catalyst. Catalina did it with Bolsa, Casa and Voice Messages, so it is more than likely that her successor will do it with more applications to continue the change. In addition, the unified purchase of the App Store is all a sign that suggests it.

This is precisely the only aspect on which we also have specific rumors: the application Messages, on which everyone claims improvements, would be rewritten with Catalyst to take advantage of all the advantages that are already in iOS and iPadOS.

If we deduce, it would not be strange to see how the application Shortcuts replaced Automator to unify the automations in all the devices. It would also be written using Catalyst, of course, and it would give a bit more life to a neglected macOS look.

All these applications written in Catalyst would also be part of a compatibility of that macOS with the ARM architecture: Rumors bet that this WWDC will be the first in which the migration of Mac from Intel chips to Apple’s own will be revealed, and therefore the successor of macOS Catalina should be prepared to make this leap from the next few months and for a couple of years.

Another thing that is requested but has not yet starred in rumors is that macOS 10.16 is one of those versions of the system that focus on improving its stability and performance, as already happened with OS X Snow Leopard and OS X Mountain Lion. Last year there were more than a few complaints about Catalina’s problems, and Apple should make a new gesture to regain the confidence of both the developers and the users themselves.

Beyond this data, no more is known about macOS 10.16. I suppose it will be a version focused on improving itself and preparing for the transition to ARM, prioritizing important new features for versions to come. That brings me to the end point of compatibility: Due to this stability and performance, I don’t think too many Mac are incompatible. Although that can change due to pure hardware limitations, so I prefer not to specify too much. Get worse if you use 2012 or 2013 models, just in case.

