Rises in the Brazilian real: catalyst for Santander, Telefónica and Iberdrola

Brazil is the third market by billing for the Spanish selective with about 7% of sales, only behind the Spanish economy with 37% and the United States with 10.6%, according to FactSet.

In addition to the companies already mentioned, there are other Spanish listed companies with a presence in Brazil such as Acciona, Acerinox, Amadeus, BBVA, CIE Automotive, Grifols, Repsol and Continuous Market companies such as Prosegur, Gestamp or DIA.

In the case of Banco Santander, up to 27% of its turnover, between commissions and interests, comes from Brazil, in the case of Telefónica, revenues from the Rio de Janeiro country account for 16%, 14% in the case of Iberdrola, 18% for Mapfre, 18% for Naturgy (Gas Natural) or 11% for DIA.

All these companies are in luck. The Brazilian real has appreciated 2.6% against the euro so far this year and ends the bleeding with which it traded against the euro in 2020 and much of the first quarter of this year. The Rio de Janeiro currency is trading at 6.18 euros compared to the 6.96 euros that it reached on March 8, which leaves it at the lowest for the year against the ‘community’ currency.

The Bovespa, the benchmark stock index in Brazil, is trading at record highs at 130,590 points thanks to the good performance that raw materials are experiencing in 2021 on account of the global economic recovery. The listed companies that weigh the most on the Bovespa are the mining company Vale and the state oil company Petrobras.

“We have a Brazilian real that was at 6.90 against the euro in March and now it is at 6.10 euros, which benefits Telefónica, Banco Santander … If the Brazilian real manages to go to 5.50 euros and drilling the 6.10 zone this will be a catalyst for the Spanish stock market … This would mean that the Ibex 35 would go to the area of ​​9,900-10,000 points “, explains José Lizán, manager of RReTo Magnum SICAV at Solventis.

Telefónica and the banks, in good time

Lizán highlights the great moment that both banks and Telefónica are going through, thanks, among other things, to the evolution of the Brazilian real. “Telefónica is now beginning to do all the divestment that has been required of it in recent years, it is reducing debt and the Brazilian real is beginning to support its price for the first time in a long time,” says Lizán.

Read more

“The banking sector has had a strong rally from its lows, but it is still at very, very low levels. Although the normal in the short term is that there would be a respite because the Euro Stoxx Banks has gone from levels of 65 to 100 points if we see a post-pandemic economy that takes traction and inflation increases, rates will have to rise as well. We may have witnessed the first bullish cycle of banks, but we are seeing an increase in financial returns (ROE), a growing bank concentration and a digitization that does not stop. At the sectoral level, banks are attractive at this time after the ground they have made due to the pandemic, ”he adds.

The same idea is defended by Sara Carbonell, general director of CMC Markets Spain. “The Ibex 35 is a bit lateral. We already know that the Spanish index is more concentrated. It depends on some companies and we have to see what happens with the stimuli, the levels of inflation, what the Fed or the ECB are going to do. We have always said that you have to diversify and not always look at the same thing, but now I see that Telefónica has potential “, indicates.

“It can be one of the great protagonists despite the upward trend so far this year. Around 30%. That journey can continue. We have seen operations like Telxius or Virgin. Last week we learned that Telefónica will have an important weight in the management of the new company. Being ‘one of the usual’, at the present time, it is a company in which I believe that investors could fixate ”, sentence.