Catalonia, the first autonomy to collect a tax on CO2 from cars

04/01/2021 at 00:05 CEST

After a long process and several postponements in its start-up, finally this year the new tax for vehicles will begin to be charged in Catalonia engines that generate carbon dioxide emissions. It is the first tax of this type to be created in Spain and it plans to collect around 80 million euros per year from next September.

In total, the 2.1 million owners out of a total of 4.1 million vehicles (cars, vans and motorcycles) will have to start paying this tax from next September, once the definitive list of affected vehicles has been approved and published.

The tax, which was approved by the Parliament in December 2019 by broad political majority, starts much further back, as there have been appeals by the Spanish Government for an alleged invasion of powers (they were rejected) and other setbacks that have delayed its entry into force.

They will have to pay for all vehicles that generate more than 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer. Settle down several sections, depending on the amount of CO2 issued by each vehicle, to set the amount of the tax. Those of the less polluting section will pay around eleven euros a year, but the owner of a high-end all-terrain vehicle, which emits 270 grams of CO2 per kilometer, will pay 176 euros per year.

The Generalitat has launched a website where anyone can calculate what they will have to pay, simply by entering the amount of CO2 emitted by their vehicle, a figure that appears on the file for each model.

Electric cars, by not emitting CO2 in any quantity, they are exempt from paying this rate. Neither should mopeds, trucks or vehicles of more than 3.5 tons, coaches and vehicles authorized to transport more than nine people, including a driver.

The motor and Foment employers’ associations (the main group of businessmen in Catalonia) they have criticized the taxNot because of the objective pursued, but because of the fact that a new tax is added to those that already exist on the purchase of vehicles. For this reason, they fear that it will affect the sales of cars, motorcycles or vans.

Intended for the environment

What will the proceeds go to? It is a finalist tax, that is, its collection must be dedicated to a specific and specific purpose. In this case, it will go entirely to the Climate Fund, to fight for the preservation of the climate, and to the Natural Heritage Fund.

The objective is “Invest in actions to improve the environment and public transport, promote renewable energy and clean vehicles, and promote sustainable mobility, the management of natural parks and research & rdquor ;, points out the Generalitat on the website where it reports on this tax.

The Generalitat affirms that “it is a tribute aligned with green taxation that is promoted from Europe to fight climate change and with the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda & rdquor ;.

“Given the climate emergency situation that the planet is experiencing, and from the commitment to the environment, the tax is planted with a clear will to incentivize the reduction of CO2 emissions from vehicles, which have a direct impact on the greenhouse effect and global warming and, therefore, on the health of citizens & rdquor ;, he adds.

As of May 1 of this year, it will be possible to consult the provisional register of vehicles that must pay the tax and the corresponding fee. Allegations may be submitted until June 4.

It will be from September 1 when the definitive register is published and the payment period begins through the electronic headquarters of the Agència Tributària de Catalunya (ATC).

Sections and fees to pay:

http://atc.gencat.cat/es/tributs/impost-emissions-vehicles/quota-tributaria/

General information:

https://atc.gencat.cat/es/tributs/impost-emissions-vehicles/

Simulator:

https://atc.gencat.cat/es/tributs/impost-emissions-vehicles/simulador-emissions/

It may interest you: Pollution causes almost 11% of deaths in Spain