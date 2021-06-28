Catalonia studies opening vaccination suddenly to all those under 30 years of age

Young people in Madrid, on June 7. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The increase in infections among young people is beginning to worry. The Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Carmen Cabezas, has assured this Monday that they are studying opening vaccination all at once to all those under 30 years of age, instead of doing it for five-year bands.

As of this Monday, Catalans between 30 to 34 years old can make an appointment to be vaccinated, while those between 35 and 39 years old are already being immunized and it will soon be the turn for those under 30.

In a telematic press conference, the Secretary of Public Health has highlighted that, until now, vaccination has been opened by groups of five years to “not collapse” the web and to prioritize the elderly.

The 16 to 29 age group is quite homogeneous and we have no cases in the ICU Carmen Cabezas, Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia.

But “the group from 16 to 29 years old is quite homogeneous and we do not have cases in the ICU, so possibly the most logical thing would be to open it in a unique way,” said Cabezas, who in any case has clarified that this is something that is still “studying”.

The will of the Department of Health, in any case, is to make rapid progress in immunization at a time of continued growth of infections in Catalonia among the youngest people not yet vaccinated, which has put the epidemic out of control again, with positivity above 5%, although mortality has fallen to a minimum since the start of the pandemic.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

