Catalonia maintains the regional confinement as of Monday

Catalonia will maintain the local confinement, probably one more week, as advanced by TV3. The validity of these restrictions ended next Monday, April 19, but, finally, they will continue from this date.

The Executive valued confining by larger territories, such as vegueries or sanitary areasHowever, it has decided to maintain confinement to the local area, probably due to the tension of the ICUs.

Speaking to Catalunya Ràdio, the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, explained that they continue to study a different territorial confinement, but the data is still being analyzed. “You have to take slow but safe steps,” he added.

The Government has met this morning and a press conference is expected this noon to detail if there will be any change in the measurements as of Monday.