The self-employed and Spanish companies have received 420,717 loans amounting to 53,610 million euros endorsed by the Official Credit Institute (ICO) until last Wednesday, May 20, within the framework of the ICO Lines program of up to 100,000 million euros launched by the Government as a support measure for the Covid-19 crisis. The Catalan entrepreneurs and businessmen they have been the most benefited by this measure promoted at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis by the central government.

According to the data by region, Catalonia It is the community that registers the greatest number of operations, with a total of 77,601 approved loans, which have allowed its companies to receive financing amounting to 9,744 million euros; followed by Andalusia, with 64,523 credits and financing of 5,818 million euros, and the Community of Madrid, with 54,011 operations and 10,596 million financing.

From behind, the Valencian Community has registered 54,011 operations and 5,561 million financing, Galicia 23,819 loans and 2,438 million, Castilla y León 19,508 operations and 1,796 million, Canarias 17,614 operations and 1,607 million, Castilla la Mancha 15,252 credits and 1,477 million, Basque Country 13,130 operations and 2,319 million, Murcia 13,101 operations and 1,213 million, Aragon 10,995 credits and 999 million and Balearics 10,002 operations and 1,344 million euros.

On their side, the autonomous communities that have presented less than 10,000 operations are Estremadura, with 8,883 credits and 582 million; Asturias, with 8,193 operations and 790 million; Navarre, with 5,930 operations and 609 million; Cantabria, with 4,686 credits and 347 million; The Rioja, with 2,866 operations and 278 million, and Ceuta and melilla, with 852 operations and 46.7 million euros.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, in total, the amount guaranteed so far amounts to 40,747 million euros, which has allowed channeling financing for more than 53.6 billion, reports Europa Press.

Most of the program’s operations focus on SMEs and freelancers, a total of 412,684 (98% of the total), with a guaranteed amount of 28,614 million euros, which has allowed this group to have received 35,832 million euros to cover their liquidity and currency needs.

In addition, 74% of the approved operations correspond to self-employed companies or micro-SMEs with less than ten employees, while the largest companies have received 17,777 million in financing, through 8,033 operations guaranteed with 12,133 million euros.

89% of the operations have been destined to guarantee new loans, most of them (86.3%) in the long term, between four and five years.

Companies that have received higher volume of financing they are those of the tourism, leisure and culture sector, with 8,606 million euros through 82,324 loans granted.

The sectors of consumer and trade goods, with 42,701 credits and 3,444 million euros of financing, and construction and infrastructure, with 40,411 operations and 5,618 million euros financed.

So far, the government has unlocked four tranches of the € 100 billion program, which amount to 80,000 million euros in total, to which 4,000 million euros are added to guarantee the issuance of promissory notes in the Alternative Fixed Income Market (MARF) and 500 million euros to reinforce the reavalure that Cersa grants to the Reciprocal Guarantee Societies.