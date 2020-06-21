The Higher Sports Council will meet this Monday with a lock-up. With the entry of the new normality in all of Spain, the Autonomous Communities will be the ones to decide on the new habits, except for soccer. Barça and Espanyol are already moving behind the scenes so that the public returns to the stadiums before the end of the season.

The new Decree establishes that the CSD together with Health they have the power to mark whether the public returns to the fields and in what percentage. The initial position of the body led by Irene Lozano is not to allow the return of the public, but they do not close in band before a hypothetical negotiation. Then some Autonomous Communities, a League and some clubs come into the equation that mostly want the public to return.

Catalonia, with the tourism sector severely damaged by its dependence on foreigners, you need to give an image of normality and security to get the return of visitors and it seems that the plan of the Executive of Quim Torra will be the one that press with greater virulence so that there is a public.

Both Espanyol and Barcelona have already given their approval upon the return of the public through press releases and related media. League President Javier Tebas He has been on the same page in recent days, emitting messages that suggest that the return of the public is blindly supported.

UEFA, the governing body of European football, it was given until the second fortnight of July to decide if they will have an audience In the Champions League and from the CSD, it is considered that following those tips would be the most sensible position because in Germany there is no public and there are no plans to bring Italy or England back.

Spain, at most, could allow 30% of spectators to enter the fields and a clear and safe protocol has not yet been presented. Perhaps the most logical thing would be to wait until next September 12 – when the next season begins – rather than precipitate a return.

Now it will be the turn of pressures and hypotheses. In the CSD they are clear that health comes first and that it will be ensured. The first games without an audience have not been a failure of audience for the League and that will also be taken into account when negotiating.