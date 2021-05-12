Catalonia beat the Valencian Community

Julius maria

1st MEETING OF THE CEFAB LEAGUE (SPANISH CONFEDERATION OF AUTONOMIC BOXING FEDERATIONS) (Saturday, May 8, Benicarló-Castellón)

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY VS. CATALONIA

1st Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Rooster weights. 3 x 3.

Manel Bueno (CATALUÑA, CB San Sadurní) makes a null fight (split decision) against Kevin Martínez (VALENCIAN COMMUNITY, CB Evolutión Elche).

2nd Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Light weights. 3 x 3.

Edu Torres (CATALUÑA, CB Gallego Prada) beats Derick Opoku (VALENCIAN COMMUNITY, CB Elitebox) by points (split decision).

3rd Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Welters weights. 3 x 3.

Kevin Camacho (CATALONIA, CB Sant Adriá) beats Efrén Besalduch (VALENCIAN COMMUNITY, CB Fitness One) on points (unanimous decision).

4th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Welters weights. 3 x 3.

Alex Pozhilyk (VALENCIAN COMMUNITY, CB Amado Family) beats Hamza Dadaie (CATALONIA, CB 12 Onzas Reus) on points (split decision).

5th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Welters weights. 3 x 3.

Andreu Caballero (CATALONIA, CB Exit Eixampla) beats Ramón Kovacs (VALENCIAN COMMUNITY, CB Sedaví) on points (unanimous decision).

6th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Average weights. 3 x 3.

Pietro Mormino (VALENCIAN COMMUNITY, CB San Cristóbal) beats Eric Carbonell (CATALONIA, CB Sant Adriá) on points (split decision).

AT THE END: VICTORIA CATALANA BY 3 – 2