Catalonia asks the Justice to authorize the curfew in 158 municipalities

The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has announced that he will ask the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) to authorize a night curfew from 1 to 6:00 for 158 municipalities with a high incidence of coronavirus. The Government’s plan is for the approval to arrive as soon as possible to be able to apply it this coming weekend and to apply it for at least seven days, which could be extended.

Aragonès has announced it in an institutional appearance at the Palau de la Generalitat after meeting the COVID-19 monitoring committee and has indicated that it is a “difficult but essential” measure that will affect municipalities with more than 5,000 citizens with an incidence accumulated of 400 cases to seven days.

“We made a difficult but absolutely essential decision. We do it with the conviction that it is the best for the country and for all citizens. And we do it with the commitment to reverse the measure as soon as the pandemic allows us, ”said Aragonès in an appearance this Thursday afternoon.

The central objective, he acknowledged, “is to avoid social activities, given the responsibility that we as a Government have to protect the health of all citizens, guarantee the proper functioning of the health system and preserve the economic reactivation.”

Severe restrictions from the beginning of the week

Last Monday, the Government chose to tighten the measures in force, with the closure of all activities, including restoration and culture, at 00:30 hours.

In addition, it limited the maximum number of participants in social gatherings to ten people, together with the prohibition of eating and drinking on public roads and the recommendation to municipalities that they close beaches and parks at night.

