Catalog of the disaster in 4 thousand pages 2021/06/29

One by one more alarming and irrefutable facts related to the climate crisis are manifesting themselves and, therefore, experts warn that humanity, yes or yes, if it wishes to survive, must prepare for the worst that is to come.

Even if two of the most coveted goals of the Paris Agreement are achieved, such as carbon neutrality and avoiding global warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius, the arrow points towards critical thresholds that look much closer to what is expected. expected.

The draft of the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released last week by the . news agency, highlights that the climate crisis will irreversibly disrupt life in the planet in the coming decades: water scarcity will worsen, there will be pressure on the food supply, infectious diseases will become widespread, there will be great exoduses, meteorological events will be even more extreme, ecosystems will collapse and plant and animal species will become extinct irretrievably.

Thus, human and ecosystem health will be threatened and altered: more than 420 million people will be exposed to unbearable and deadly heat; 350 million people living in cities will suffer from water scarcity, tens of millions will suffer from chronic hunger and 130 million will fall into extreme poverty.

To go no further, a 46.6 degree Celsius heat wave hit British Columbia last Sunday, breaking the 1937 temperature record of 45 degrees, and Environment Canada is forecasting more hot days.

And the western United States is hit by an unprecedented heat wave and severe drought.

The IPCC report shows a generalized disaster, in addition, it indicates that “the worst is yet to come and will affect the lives of our children and grandchildren much more than ours.”

Not only that. The document, four thousand pages long and considered, by far, the most complete catalog so far of how climate change has been transforming the Earth, a statement that for some plants and animals it is too late and they will not survive, however, the Life on the planet will recover, because it will evolve with new species and new ecosystems, but “humans will not be able to do it.”

With 1.2 degrees Celsius of warming achieved so far, serious damage has been done.

The melting of the ice sheets at the poles is a dangerous turning point, it is already underway and will be almost impossible to reverse, which will lead to the extinction of the Inuit peoples and the animal species that live there, such as bears. poles and narwhals. In fact, the Arctic is heating up three times faster than the world average.

From the Arctic Circle, Greenland has enough ice to raise global sea levels by seven to 10 meters, endangering coastal cities and millions of people. In addition, the melting of the Arctic permafrost is releasing methane, one of the most powerful greenhouse gases, also responsible for global warming.

Tropical forests and oceans are at the limit of their capacities as carbon sinks. The Amazon, for example, is changing and could release huge amounts of carbon dioxide into an already stressed system.

While the sixth IPCC report will be formally presented in February next year, as the draft was released much earlier, also the next COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, and the data should be taken as a powerful tool for governments. Well, if there is something evident, it is that not enough is being done to avoid the collapse of life as we know it until now. If all actions are not taken to reduce carbon emissions, change consumption patterns and recognize that, without biodiversity, it will be very difficult to survive.

Climate science advances, not global efforts, so it is imperative that people know what they will face. If the IPCC report does not reinforce the fact that the climate crisis is happening now and will get worse, it will irreversibly alter Earth’s life systems. There is so much to lose.