Catalina Díaz, for a new world opportunity

“When I lost against Joana Pastrana I wanted to continue. I have four or five fights left. What I did not think is that a great opportunity was going to come out so soon. I thought I should play some other fight before, “he says. Catalina Diaz (6-4, 1 KO) on the podcast ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’. The Andalusian, 41, He will play his second fight for a world championship this Friday in Belgrade (Serbia). This time it will be for the WBC Interim minimum weight belt. The undefeated German awaits Sarah Bormann (12-0, 7 KO).

“It motivates me to think that although I have just lost, the World Boxing Council rewards my career and my effort,” says the Spanish. In December 2019, it was against the absolute WBC monarch, Tina Rupprecht. He fell and in 2020 he played the European of the minimum against Joana Pastrana. Nor could he take the victory, but “he made things clear.” “We saw where we had to improve and we have been working on it all this time.or “, she reveals. Despite that streak, they did not hesitate to call her and she did not hesitate to accept either.

The lawsuit was announced late, because behind there was a lot of uncertainty, something that did not detract from the boxer. “I have not found out. My team gave me the date and told me to worry only about that, but when the rumor that it could be in San Roque sounded, I was excited (at first it was going to be in Germany). But hey, I don’t mind going outside I have it very assimilated and it does not cause me stress. For me it is something natural. The stage will be a rival, there will be an opponent … nothing will change“aim.”Bormann is characterized by having a very tight guard. It is difficult to penetrate him, there will be the key to the fight“Diaz warns. The triumph would leave her on the verge of playing the absolute World Cup, although we would have to wait. Rupprecht was going to unify with Yokasta Valle, but finally that duel did not come out (that’s why the Interim was in the running). He will have to face Katia Gutiérrez, the official candidate, and then it would be the interim champion’s turn.Diaz goes with the intention of winning that belt and that new opportunity.