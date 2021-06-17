Catalan tennis goes to the polls: “We want the clubs to be able to elect their president”

Updated 06/16/2021 – 12:08

Catalan tennis will be able to go to the polls this Thursday to vote for who will be president of the Federation for the next four years. A total of 217 clubs are called to the polls although normally an average of 140-150 does.. The vote will be in person, by the president or in any case the vice president of the different entities, in the four main points of the Catalan geography: Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Lleida and Girona.

The elections were to be held initially on April 26, but the Electoral Board, at the request of a claim from Jordi Tamayo, one of the two candidates, annulled the candidacy of Jaume Marqus due to a formal defect in one of the 22 members of his board of directors. The problem was, his tennis license was not a year old.

From then on, there was a claim from Marquis to the Catalan Sports Court, which agreed with him in a resolution dated June 8. The candidate was supported by more than 100 clubs that could vote. “We allege that Jordi Tamayo had a case similar to ours four years ago and was allowed to appear. Beyond the fundamental right to vote, which is above any electoral regulations. We want the clubs to elect their president.”

Marqus, 10-year president of the Els Gorchs Tennis Club, which runs a successful $ 80,000 ITF for women, the second in importance in the national geography after the Mutua Madrid Open, is optimistic: “We can win and we will win despite starting with hndicaps as they have not provided us with the census. If I go president I am not going to get any salary of 6,000 euros as Jordi Tamayo has.”

Marqus emphasizes the advantages of the outgoing president: “Tamayo began to ask for endorsements while still president. Our ideology is that you have to work for and for the clubs because, otherwise, there would be no federation and there would be no tennis.“, says the candidate.

Marqus was secretary of the board of directors of his electoral rival in his first two years in office, but he decided to step aside by not agreeing with the direction that the federative entity was taking.

His campaign lasted just six months, but he believes that it has reached the whole world: “We were looking for a candidate and it was decided that it would be me because I have been president of the Gorchs for 10 years, I am a well-known person and I have already worked for the clubs because in the federation was in charge of obtaining the exception of the IBI as a tax advisor that I am “.