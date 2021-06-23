Catalan separatist leaders leave prison after pardon

MADRID.

Nine Catalan independence leaders pardoned by the government of Spain they left prison this wednesday between cheers of his followers.

Behind they left their long convictions for organizing a tried to create a catalan republic almost four years ago.

The Spanish executive pardoned them on Tuesday, hoping to begin what President Pedro Sánchez called a much-needed reconciliation in the troubled northeastern region, although fervent local support for pardoned secessionists indicated that the problem will not disappear anytime soon.

The former regional vice president, Oriol Junqueras; five more members of his government; The former president of the Catalan parliament and two pro-independence activists were released shortly after noon, after spending between three and a half and four years behind bars.

The Official State Gazette published the government’s pardon decree on Wednesday.

The separatists were greeted by dozens of supporters and family members who cheered and applauded them despite the rain.

‘Nothing is finished’

The men, who were released as a group, showed a small banner with the phrase “Freedom Catalonia” (”Freedom for Catalonia”) in addition to a Catalan flag and spoke to their followers in Catalan.

We are aware that today, with our release from prison, nothing is over, “Junqueras told his supporters in a challenging speech. Prison does not scare us, it reinforces our ideas, “he declared.

The president of the region, Pere Aragonès, and the president of the parliament, Laura Borràs, also went to the prison to receive them.

The pardon canceled the rest of the prison sentences, which ranged from nine to 13 years, for sedition and embezzlement of public funds due to the banned referendum of 2017 and the brief declaration of independence of Catalonia.

But the separatists will not be able to hold public office until the end of their sentences and could return to prison if they break Spanish law again, according to the decree.

Although polls show that many Spaniards are against this decision, Sánchez defended the pardons, claiming that they are popular in Catalonia and that releasing the separatists will be a new beginning for the relationship between central and regional authorities.

jrr