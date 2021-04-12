Catalan scientists design a recycled and recyclable mask for 3D printing

04/12/2021 at 5:25 PM CEST

A group of scientists from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) has devised a new system to recycle used anti-covid masks. Given the materials used, the new masks increase the usual protection and, in addition, can be manufactured using 3D printing.

“Basically, the mask will have layers of recycled polypropylene fiber. from properly discarded and sterilized surgical masks& rdquor ;, explains one of the team members, Jaroslaw Serafin, biotechnologist and PhD student in Chemical Process Engineering at UPC.

“A protective layer of silver and cerium oxide nanoparticles will also be included, due to its antiviral and antibacterial function. The goal is to obtain a product that is protective, functional, innovative and sustainable & rdquor ;, adds Serafin.

The recycling of used and discarded masks begins with their autoclave sterilization. The material is then granulated in such a way that polypropylene granules are obtained for further processing.

These granules can be used in two ways. First, they can be carbonized with potassium hydroxide to obtain highly porous activated carbon.

Second, it can be processed and used to create a plastic filament to create a new mask using a 3D printer. A protective layer with cerium oxide and silver ions can be applied to the printed mask, increasing its antibacterial protection.

“The activated carbon obtained previously can be used as an air filter. In this way, a multifunctional and totally reusable protective mask is obtained & rdquor ;, points out this biotechnologist.

Masks made this way, In addition to being reusable, they can be recycled. to obtain new masks, thus minimizing the generation of waste to the maximum.

This is, in fact, the strong point of the project, highlight its authors, who recall that the health pandemic has also become a new plastic pandemic added to the one that already existed before.

Currently, the team hopes to gain the backing of investment groups to start mass manufacturing of this product.

This is the second project that arises almost simultaneously to recycle this type of sanitary protection in Spain, since a few months ago a group from the Technological Institute of Aragon announced a similar project.

The Catalan team, whose mentor is the chemical engineer Isabel Serrano, is also made up of Alejandro Cifuentes, an energy engineer; Xenia Garia, Nanotechnologist; Ilaria Lucentini, environmental engineer; Laia Pascua, applied physicist (all of them from UPC), and Adrianna Kaminska, the latter from the West Pomeranian University of Technology (WPUT) in Poland.

What are the environmental hazards of masks?

1.The chemicals they contain are a threat because, in addition to non-woven fabric and activated carbon, they also include large quantities of polypropylene (PP), a basic type of plastic that takes many years to degrade and releases numerous toxic substances during the process.

2.Discarded masks can become floating garbage in the sea. In fact, they have appeared on almost every beach since the start of the pandemic. Marine fauna mistakes these masks for food, which can lead to their direct death. In addition, the plastic particles released during their degradation will remain in the oceans and accumulate in the food chain for years, which is detrimental to human health.

3.Each year, eight million tonnes of plastic waste from around the world end up in the oceans, and most of it ends up in the oceans, which also affects river ecosystems.

4. Increasing the amount of waste that must be disposed of increases demand for incineration, a polluting process.

It may interest you: They develop a project to recycle FFP2 masks