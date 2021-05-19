Catalan referee Estrada Fernández retires

05/19/2021 at 10:22 AM CEST

This next league day, the last of the championship, will not be one more for Estrada Fernández. It will mean something special since it will be the last in his long refereeing career as a referee on the pitch. The Catalan international referee retires at the end of this season from professional refereeing.

Although the CTA, as a consequence of the new professional contract, has eliminated the age limit in Spanish arbitration since the beginning of this season; this does not mean that It is the establishment itself who can decide what to do when the 45 years that existed as the age limit in the career of a professional referee are exceeded. More so when the contracts of all the arbitrators are renewed annually from now on.

Y It has been considered that it is the moment that the veteran Catalan collegiate, who last January turned 45, leaves the arbitration active.

Estrada Fernández, international since January 2013 where he is part of the second level FIRST together with Sánchez Martínez and Hernández Hernández. He leaves in a season where until now has whistled 21 league games, 2 in the Europa League, 1 in the Nations League and four in the Copa del Rey.

But it was precisely in the cup tournament where he had his great moment when he was appointed, as we already mentioned in SPORT, for the Copa del Rey final of the 2019-2020 season that Athletic Club de Bilbao and Real Sociedad played at the Estadio de the Charterhouse.

A Cup final that should have been called for years as a veteran but that had not been possible because since 2013, the year he was elected international, Football Club Barcelona was present in the last six Cup finals before the Basque derby.

Estrada Fernández made his debut in the First Division in the 2009-2010 season, where he has so far a total of 198 matches called. His debut took place on August 30, 2009 in a match between Mallorca and Xerez. To that is added the 66 directed in the Second division. The normal thing is that now that the ilerdense referee becomes part of this group of VAR referees where they are currently both Gonzalez gonzalezCuriously, the two were promoted to First the same year, and the Galician Villanueva churches. In this way, from now the Catalan arbitration in Primera will be represented by Medié Jiménez. In Second the natural collegiate of Igualada is right now, Ruben Avalos Barrera.