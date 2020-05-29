This Thursday the Japanese manufacturer Nissan announced its decision to close its production plant in Barcelona, ​​within the framework of its new medium-term strategic plan. In this way, the plans of the Japanese manufacturer will mean a cut of about 3,000 direct jobs, plus another 20,000 indirectly. In OKDIARIO we have spoken with the President of Businessmen of Catalonia, Carlos Rivadulla, which remarks that «Catalan politicians do not give confidence to the industry and this is paid ».

«This is a sum and continues, the chronicle of an announced death. Beyond the possible issues that exist in terms of industrial policy, trends of change and globalization, which undoubtedly also play an important role, what is clear is that in Catalonia we have some rulers who do not help. If they can be a deciding factor and can help, they don’t. They do not balance the balance towards the employment side »emphasizes Rivadulla.

Reactions to the news were immediate throughout the day on Thursday. From the Popular Party, for their part, attributed the closure of the plant to the “recklessness” of the Executive and they blamed him for “directly destroying” the jobs that depended on his stay in Spain. On the other hand, about 1,000 company employees gathered in the vicinity of the plant to protest the situation, eventually burning tires and cutting some Catalan roads.

“This is the situation of many companies, in this case it is Nissan but there are many more that have left, such as the Medicines Agency that decided not to come to Barcelona. It has been shown that both irresponsible separatist politicians like Ada Colau don’t give confidence and don’t help the industry Neither the automotive nor the private sector. They do not convince investors, and in the end this is paid in the most important and most vulnerable thing that people are, jobs, “adds the President of Businessmen of Catalonia.

Nationalizations

The second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, went further and assured this Thursday that nationalizations “are perfectly possible in the Spanish Constitution” after BNG has hinted at the possibility of nationalizing Alcoa and ERC suggested that it could be a “great solution” for Nissan.

Rivadulla points out that “if we already suffered in some way from negative factors such as Colau or Torra, Having Podemos ministers doesn’t help either. Statements such as those of Minister Alberto Garzón on tourism, or now the statements made by various politicians that we can nationalize a factory are extremely damaging. It is curious that those who have never produced anything are always those who speak of changing the production model ».

For his part, the ERC spokesman, Gabriel Rufián, made reference to the 3,000 workers at Nissan’s three Barcelona plants to draw attention to the fact that they have received 170 million public euros in the last decade. What do they plan to do? What do we plan to do? There is a concept that flies over, that should be recovered, which is to nationalize. It would be a great solution, ”he defended.

“The automotive industry should have been accompanied and helped for a long time, they know this and are aware that a major change is needed in the way they manage. But in a context of difficulty at the global level, both due to the situation caused by the coronavirus and before, from Catalonia only obstacles are put and then obviously we will end up paying as it is being demonstrated », emphasizes Rivadulla.

“Painful wake-up call”

The Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac) considers that the closure of the plants that the automobile firm has is a “Painful wake-up call” for all public administrations regarding the situation of the automotive industry in Spain. This was stated by the organization’s general director, José López-Tafall, who has described as “indispensable mobilize resources very urgently now to contain this situation ».

“The solution that has obviously been discussed is take advantage of these facilities and trained and expert automotive personnel and in car and vehicle construction for some company in the industry that can be encouraged or seduced to come here. But with the central government that we have, in which there are some people who are not unaware of the industry, but are reluctant to everything that is the private sector, it is complicated, “adds the businessman.