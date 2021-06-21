Catalan Parlem will debut at BME Growth on June 22 valued at 45 million

Related news

The Catalan ‘teleco’ Parlem to debut at BME Growth next Tuesday, June 22. The company will debut after having received the approval of the supervisors of this market with a valuation of 45 million euros based on the 2.83 euros per share in which you have established your reference price.

The capital increase in which its initial capitalization has been established finally reached an amount of 12.5 million euros. The company explained this Friday that has been subscribed by 235 shareholders and that requests for more than 112 million euros were reached. This is almost nine times the amount finally awarded, which has allowed the initial target set of 10 million to be exceeded.

With this operation, Parlem Telecom reaches the old Alternative Stock Market (MAB) seven years after its founding. It was in July 2014 when the company saw the light, although it took another five months to start offering mobile phone services using the Orange network. Since then it has grown to reach its current offer of mobile telephony, internet, fixed telephony and television.

Third premiere

The debut of the Barcelona-based telecom company will be BME Growth’s third this year. In this market Adriano Care Socimi has already been launched and only a few days ago the group of electrical equipment Arteche received the go-ahead for its incorporation. In addition, it will be the second company to go public from BME’s Pre-Market environment, only behind Cuatroochenta.

As it was anticipated a few days ago, Norgestion will be the registered advisor of the new listed company, while the liquidity provision tasks have been entrusted to the broker of Sabadell Bank. In addition, it has had GVC Gaesco Valores and Andbank España as placement entities for its expansion.

Historical result

The shares of the ‘teleco’ will be traded in the fixing mode under the acronym ‘PAR’. This will be the case after the traditional ringing of the bell, which will take place at noon next Tuesday at the Barcelona Stock Exchange.

At the close of his last fiscal year, Parlem reached his best all-time result with a turnover of 18.7 million euros. A figure that represented an increase of 70% compared to 2019. In addition, the company made profits for the first time, with annual profits of 11,000 euros.