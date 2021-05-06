Catalan gyms come together to relaunch competitions

Catalan gyms have come together to relaunch boxing in Catalonia, almost completely paralyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an amateur evening next Saturday, May 8, starting at 5:00 p.m. and behind closed doors.

In the evening, which will be held at the Templum gym in Barcelona, ​​fighters from more than half a dozen gyms from all over Catalonia will participate, as a dress rehearsal for, from July, to hold professional evenings.

The evening, organized by Dani Falcón, will feature a dozen matches from various gyms throughout Catalonia, such as Club Boxa Barcelona, ​​César Córdoba, Team Templum, Hop Hop, Perfil Lleida, Castellbisbal, CB Iberia, Alt Empordà, Viladecans and Rubí, among others.

“The idea of ​​our promoter is to raise these young boxing figures, who are many and need activity,” says Falcón.

The last professional evening in Barcelona, ​​without an audience, organized by Matchroom, was last April 24, at the Vall d’Hebron pavilion, where Sandor Martín from Barcelona retained his European EBU title by defeating the British Kay Prosper.

Previously, on March 20 and thanks to the initiative of the Catalan promoters Gallego Prada Promociones and Team Solé, an evening of professional boxing was organized in Badía del Vallés (Barcelona).

Several champions of Spain and aspiring European titles participated in it. The pandemic and strict sanitary measures had cut their progression.