Catalan derby: win to be able to breathe

03/31/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Carles rosell

Winning is everything. Allows you to achieve any goal. Sabadell and Girona have them. Somewhat different between them. They suffer in Nova Creu Alta, with danger too close. They want to dream in Montilivi, although the irregularity of the whole year has prevented the promotion from being closer to what is desired. Both sides meet this afternoon (19 hours) ready to link a new victory. Winning, yes, only one can do it.

In a derby there are no favorites. As good as the inertia of Girona’s results is. They are three days without losing and two consecutive wins, both with a comeback included. Better numbers than sensations Francisco’s team reaps, far from the good image that it is supposed to, although competitive and decisive in the decisive minutes. In addition, the rojiblancos recover troops. Bernardo espinosa and Santi Good, two of the three centrals in the squad, return after serving a penalty game. Join Juanpe Ramirez, although the Canarian defender ended up touched the crash on Sunday and his contest is not entirely safe.

Maybe Francisco decide to return to the drawing of the last days, which had to change against Albacete out of necessity. With more troops behind, there are numbers to recover the scheme with three centrals and two lanes. Taking into account the load of minutes and that on Saturday he will have started again, the coach will make some changes. Stuani and Sylla, the two top scorers, are almost assured of a position. Even Bárcenas could arrive on time, who has just played two games with Panama and returned yesterday by plane.

Sabadell also comes to win. He did it in Lugo thanks to a bit from Juan Ibiza. A more than important result that Antonio Hidalgo’s team wants to do well at home, where it suffers the most. It is the worst place in the category and has not won in Nova Creu Alta for four months. With the question of Ángel Martínez, he shows up for the appointment with casualties. Pierre Cornud is sanctioned. Joins the injured Alvaro Vazquez, Nestor Querol, Juan Hernandez and Aleix coch.

Probable lineups:

Sabadell: Mackay, Óscar Rubio, Ibiza, Grego Sierra, Víctor García, Undabarrena, Boniquet, Josu, Aaron Rey, Stoichkov and Guruzeta.

Girona: Juan Carlos, Couto, Santi Bueno, Bernardo, Juanpe, Luna or Aday, Terrats, Gumbau, Samu Sáiz, Sylla and Stuani

REFEREE: Francisco José Hernández Maeso (C. Extremeño)