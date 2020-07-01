The phone maker Cat It is known for making the toughest mobiles on the market, off-road phones designed to withstand the worst bumps and accidents. Mobiles like new Cat S42 presented this year seek to be the work tool of many professionals that move in hostile environments compared to the latest generation smartphones.

The target audience of this new smartphone that resists falls, bumps, soap and water are those people who work in emergency services, in hospitals – where hygiene is a priority and, therefore, it is likely that the mobile phone will come into contact with water, soap or disinfectant gel at some point – or in the building, among others.

The Cat S42 has undergone a long list of stress tests to achieve ratings. MIL SPEC 810H and IP68 that certify that it would survive a fall from 1.8 meters high on concrete. It also does not spoil if we immerse it in water up to 1.5 meters deep and for 35 minutes. Salt fog, thermal shocks, extreme temperatures … there are no limits at least in theory, the Cat S42 can with all these elements.

Cat S42

screen

5.5 inch

HD resolution

18: 9 format

Mediatek Helio A20 MT 6761D processor Android 10 software (upgrade to 11) Memory and storage 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory (expandable) Rear camera

13 Mpx

Front camera

5 Mpx

LTE Cat 6 connectivity, VoLTE, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Extras Dual SIM, minijack Battery 4,200 mAh Price 249 euros

Like the case, this phone’s display is also designed to withstand outdoor or other working conditions. He panel is Super Bright HD with 18: 9, 5.5 inch format in size and works even when we have those wet fingers or if we wear gloves.

In addition to these very special features, the Cat S42 shares many details with the rest of the mobiles on the market. Inside it equips a processor Mediatek Helio A20 MT 6761D, quad-core 1.8 GHz, which is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. For its autonomy it has a 4,200 mAh battery.

Most of the elements are designed for the needs of these workers, so it includes NFC technology and Bluetooth 5.0 connectionas well as a headphone minijack connector. It also has two cameras, a 5-megapixel front camera and a main 13-megapixel camera.

The new Cat S42 will go on sale in September for a price of 249 euros throughout Spain, both in retail stores and in different operators.