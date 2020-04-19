Online shopping, recycling and crafts, all very consistent with the times we live in. The technological Samsung has given a twist to its service and now its televisions will not only serve for audiovisual entertainment: its boxes can be converted into small furniture and decoration for the home, such as a house for your cat, a magazine rack or a closet for the console.

Seeing the idea once done, it is surprising that no one had thought of it before. Who has not seen how their children, nephews, grandchildren … make virguerías with a piece of cardboard? Surely in these last weeks you have been saving finished rolls of toilet paper or kitchen paper to make some craft with the little ones.

You can mount a magazine rack with your TV box.

What if children They are able to give imagination and find infinite uses for a box, why not the thinking heads of a giant like Samsung? Further, reuse the packaging of our televisionsIt saves us another task: disassembling it for recycling. Now that mountain of cardboard can have a better life and you will not have to argue with your partner about who goes down to the container.

Thus, Samsung Lifestyle TV products –The Serif, The Frame and The Sero televisions– will now carry a new type of packaging made of ‘Ecological corrugated cardboard’, which will allow customers that creative reuse. An effort by the company to “reduce the environmental footprint,” they say.

This little entertainment center is great for your TV console or set-top box.

The boxes have a dot matrix design on each side, allowing customers to cut them more easily and assemble them for other uses. It is included in the package a guide on how to make household items with cardboard boxes, which can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the box.

Of course, those Samsung thinking heads have left no room for any detail to be lost, and once the cardboard pieces are assembled the brand is clearly visible. If free advertising is not your thing, you can always give them a coat of paint.

