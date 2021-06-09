Castro negotiator hopes Biden will reverse Trump policies

(Bloomberg) – Donald Trump’s policies towards Cuba are now those of Joe Biden and are taking the toll on the Caribbean country, according to the Cuban diplomat who negotiated rapprochement with the United States in 2015.

Nearly five months into the Biden administration, officials in Havana are surprised to see that the White House’s stance so far has not changed, Ambassador to Canada Josefina Vidal said in an interview. Citing President Biden’s campaign promises, he said Cuba expected the US leader to reverse “at least the cruelest measures” imposed by his predecessor.

Trump aggressively pressured Cuba, which his government blamed for thwarting attempts to overthrow Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and for continuing to violate human rights in his country. Under Trump, the US banned cruise ships from calling on the island, restricted flights and curbed US remittances.

Trump also allowed lawsuits to be filed over property seized during the 1959 revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power and, in his final weeks in office, re-included Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“Since then we have seen that everything has gotten worse,” Vidal said Monday in Ottawa. “We have seen that foreign banks have closed the accounts of many Cuban entities. We have seen international foreign suppliers suspend their contracts with Cuba ”.

His comments come at a time when the communist nation tries to renegotiate its debt while reeling from the tightening of sanctions and the consequences of Covid-19, which have wiped out its vital tourism industry. Vidal, who was Raúl Castro’s main negotiator in the run-up to Barack Obama’s visit to Havana in March 2016, said that although four years of Trump seriously damaged the trust established during that process, Cuba remains “willing to continue building a civilized and respectful relationship with the US “

The Biden administration is reviewing Trump’s policies toward Havana, but has indicated that changing relations with the island is not a priority. Trump’s tough approach to Cuba and Venezuela helped him win greater support in the South Florida Latino community, aiding his efforts to maintain the state and his 29 Electoral College votes in last year’s election.

Cuban observers hope that political dynamics, along with the chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee by Cuban-American hardliner Bob Menendez, will impede any bold move by Biden to scrap the Trump-era restrictions.

“The perception in the Florida Democratic Party operation that the Cuba issue caused electoral damage in the 2020 presidential campaign, along with the outspoken role of some prominent Democratic senators, will likely make the White House timid,” he said. E-mailed Tuesday by Mark Entwistle, a former Canadian ambassador to Cuba who is now CEO of Toronto-based Acasta Cuba Capital. “At least, maybe until after the House midterm elections, in case they manage to give some extra breathing space.”

State Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Biden’s approach to Cuba.

Events on the island could also help loosen ties between the US and Cuba.

For the first time since 1959, neither the president of the country nor the head of the Communist Party of Cuba have the last name Castro. Although Vidal said that Cuba will continue to perfect its socialist system under the presidency of Miguel Díaz-Canel, “the leadership of the party is now in the hands of a generation that was born after the Cuban revolution.”

Díaz-Canel takes the reins of the party as Cuba faces its worst economic crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. His deputy prime minister is in Paris this week to negotiate with foreign creditors an agreement on defaults that in 2017 amounted to US $ 17.8 billion, according to the latest count published by the Cuban government.

Although Vidal is no longer responsible for relations with the US, he said his government’s priorities in the event that Washington resumes talks would likely be obvious: in addition to making travel and remittances more flexible, deactivating Title III of the Act. Helms-Burton, which allows lawsuits for seized properties, is key, along with removing Cuba from the “fraudulent and unjust” list of terrorist countries.

These measures will be difficult to come by in the US Congress, where Republicans and Democrats split the Senate and Democrats only have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

Cuba also wants an end to US attempts to stop oil deliveries to the island, targeting shipping companies, insurance providers and even specific ships bound for Cuba, Vidal said.

“These are the kinds of measures that are not taken in normal and peaceful times. It’s like a wartime measure. ”But getting the US to recommit will not be easy.

“The Gordian knot is that Cubans are consistent in insisting on not setting preconditions for talks between sovereign equals, while Americans are traditionally just as insistent on conditionality,” Entwistle said.

“Cubans could perhaps reiterate to the Biden Administration that, without prejudice to their sovereignty, they have an open mind to regional and global issues of importance to the US,” he added.

Original Note: Castro’s Negotiator Waits on Biden to Undo ‘Cruel’ Trump Policy

