Castro conquers three points at the Rinconeda stadium (2-3)

06/13/2021 at 2:40 PM CEST

The Corner and the Castro they met in the last match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which ended with a score of 2-3. The Corner arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Torina by a score of 3-0, accumulating a total of three defeats in a row in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Castro lost by a score of 1-3 in the previous match against the Revilla. With this good result, the Castro team is first, while the Corner he is ninth at the end of the match.

The game started in an excellent way for him Corner, who opened the scoring with a goal from Pedraja in minute 15. He put the tables on Castro thanks to the success in front of goal by Castle in the 25th minute, thus ending the first half with a 1-1 in the light.

In the second period, luck came for the castreño team, who turned the spotlight with a goal from Race in the 56th minute. The visiting team scored again thanks to a goal from Flaming at 71 minutes established by 1-3. However, the team of Corner at 81 minutes he cut differences through a goal from Ubaldo, ending the match with the score of 2-3.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Corner who entered the game were Mejia, Cobo, Ubaldo, Unai Y Alexander replacing Kevin, Daniel, Adrian, Pedraja Y Samuel, while changes in the Castro They were Martins, Miguel Zorrilla Y Xavi, who entered to replace From Miguel, Garcia Y Castle.

The referee showed two yellow cards. Locals saw one of them (Adrian) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Gomez.

With this result, the Corner he gets 21 points and the Castro achieves 44 points after winning the match.

Data sheetCorner:Samuel (Alejandro, min.73), Lacuesta, Joaquín, Daniel (Cobo, min.45), Víctor, Adrian (Ubaldo, min.65), Madroño, Del Castillo, Pedraja (Unai, min.65), Kevin (Mejia , min. 45) and BalbásCastro:Topo, Ayarza, Gomez, Castillo (Xavi, min.77), Javi, De Miguel (Martins, min.66), Carasa, Llamosas, Toki, Garcia (Miguel Zorrilla, min.71) and CarreraStadium:Municipal of PolancoGoals:Pedraja (1-0, min. 15), Castillo (1-1, min. 25), Carrera (1-2, min. 56), Llamosas (1-3, min. 71) and Ubaldo (2-3, min. 81)