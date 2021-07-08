Castration slows down the aging of DNA

07/08/2021 at 5:54 PM CEST

According to an investigation carried out by scientists from the University of Otago and other academic centers, the castration of male sheep directly affects an increase in their life expectancy. The reason would be a delay in the aging of DNA, based on a series of principles that could also be effective in humans.

Life expectancy in mammals is known to be slightly higher in females. However, the mechanisms that support longevity as a function of sex are unclear at present.

The new research has gone a long way in this regard, by identifying that castrated males present different epigenetic changes that slow the aging of DNA. In this way, they increase their life expectancy in relation to intact specimens.

The epigenetics studies the effect of environmental changes, living conditions and other modifications that affect the expression of genes, marking their activation or deactivation.

The epigenetic clocks They are specific tools in this field, which make it possible to accurately estimate chronological age and identify those factors that influence the aging rate.

DNA methylation and its role in aging

To obtain this information they are based on the DNA methylation, a process by which methyl groups are added to DNA, modifying its function. DNA methylation is essential for normal development, but it also has implications for a number of important processes, such as aging.

In aging, DNA methylation loses strength in general terms: its loss is proportional to age. Consequently, the epigenetic clock is a promising biomarker of aging, because it is based on a process that allows reliable results to be obtained.

Now, the new research published in eLife has managed to pin down the epigenetic clock of sheep, discovering how DNA methylation influences aging and, above all, how this process is slowed down in the case of neutered males.

The researchers believe that this discovery can have a similar impact on other mammals, and even humans. What’s more, they have already observed similar changes in rodents and other animals, after analyzing more than 200 species to pin down their epigenetic clock.

Androgens are the key

According to a press release, androgen removal it would be the main cause that explains why neutered males live longer than intact males: androgens or male sex hormones drive accelerated aging in males.

In the castrated specimens, on the contrary, there is a decrease in its impact and a increase in female DNA characteristics and the chemical labels that mark it.

The specialists found that males and females have markedly different DNA aging patterns in sheep. They observed that, despite being male, the castrated specimens displayed a large number of female characteristics at specific DNA sites.

And perhaps the most important thing is that they verified that the DNA segments most affected by castration also correspond to the behavior of male hormone receptors in humans, in a first approximation to what would be the verification of a similar effect among men.

Reference

Castration delays epigenetic aging and feminizes DNA methylation at androgen-regulated loci. Victoria J Sugrue, Joseph Alan Zoller, Pritika Narayan, Ake T Lu, Oscar J Ortega-Recalde, Matthew J Grant, C Simon Bawden, Skye R Rudiger, Amin Haghani et al. eLife (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.7554/eLife.64932

Photo: Illustration of a DNA molecule that is methylated at its two central cytosines. DNA methylation plays an important role in the epigenetic regulation of the gene, marking its development and aging. Credit: Christoph Bock, Max Planck Institute for Informatics, Wikimedia Commons.