Castor oil, the best product to strengthen hair

Vegetable oils are powerful concentrates of vitamins, fatty acids, and other nutrients that have countless benefits for our health. Castor oil is characterized by having excellent properties, especially to strengthen our hair and promote its growth. We tell you everything about this elixir of natural beauty that you cannot miss.

The Castor oil, also known as castor oil, is extracted from the seeds of the tree with the same name, the castor tree, native to North Africa. His power regenerating, moisturizing and healing is given thanks to its high content of essential fatty acids, very beneficial for health. Castor oil contains especially ricinoleic acid, an ingredient rich in Omega 9. In addition, it has a high content of Vitamin E, a powerful natural antioxidant that prevents cellular aging. In general, natural essential oils are ingredients rich in vitamins and antioxidants with great benefits for our skin and our hair, that is why they are present in numerous cosmetics or other personal care products, such as soaps. In this article, we want to delve into all the uses and benefits that castor oil has for your hair, add it to your shopping list and start showing off an incredible mane. We tell you everything about this natural ingredient.

Castor oil: an elixir of natural beauty

Thanks to its composition rich in nutrients and ricinoleic acid, castor oil has more powerful skin and hair health properties than a cosmetic. The best thing is that it is a natural product, in many occasions bio, free of chemical products that can damage our cells and respectful with the environment.

This vegetable oil can be used as Beauty treatment in various parts of our body, it is a very versatile product that provides us with total care and that will become a basic in your daily routines.

These are the most prominent uses of castor oil (or castor oil):

Moisturizing power

Castor oil is perfect to treat dry skin or with some imperfections such as stretch marks, spots or scars. Thanks to the high content in Vitamin E, this oil favors Cell regeneration and makes these marks less visible. It is also very effective in areas of the body where the skin is very thin and can be easily damaged or aged, for example, in the dark circles.

The Castor oil It will deeply hydrate the skin in this area, restoring it smoothness naturally without spending a fortune on specific cosmetic products. Incorporate it into your facial care routine, you just have to apply a few drops of the product on your face and perform a light massage, you will notice your skin more hydrated and, if you have scars or blemishes, you will notice how they fade.

Strengthens hair and increases hair regeneration

The popularity of oil extracted from the seeds of the castor tree It has been especially extended thanks to this property, since this product is more effective than most cosmetics against hair loss available in the market. Thanks to its high content in fatty acids, castor oil, by penetrating the scalp, provides the necessary nutrients, strengthening it and making the hair grow stronger.

What’s more, increase the thickness of the follicles where the hair is born especially weak, even almost invisible. Rhinoleic acid also has properties that promote the hair regeneration as it increases blood flow. You will begin to notice how new hairs are born after several weeks of use. All this will make your hair have more volume and strength.

Its benefits for the appearance of your hair are not only these. Thanks to the moisturizing properties of castor oil, your hair will be shinier and the split ends or the frizz effect it will be much less visible.

How to use it?: Apply the castor oil after washing your hair while it is still damp. Massage it from the roots to the tips and wrap it with a towel to act. Afterward, rinse it off with water so your hair doesn’t get greasy.

Longer and stronger lashes

In the same way that castor oil acts on the scalp, it does so on the eyelashes. Thanks to nutritious fatty acidss, the lashes will be born stronger and brighter, creating a false lash effect that will make you look much more awake. Apply it at least once a day as if it were your usual mascara, you can massage with your fingers or use an applicator.

More bushy eyebrows

If you notice that the hair on your eyebrows does not regenerate with the same strength as a few years ago, and you even have an area where the hair is hardly visible, apply Castor oil. Do it at least once a day and you will see how after several weeks you begin to notice how those depopulated areas begin to revitalize. You can apply a few drops directly with your fingers doing a little massage or use an applicator like this.

