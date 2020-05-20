Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Music and video games take over streaming platforms, and as a collection that seeks to directly reach the most nostalgic, Castlevania comes directly to Spotify.

With a strong list of songs part of the musicization of its most important installments, the Japanese developer has announced the integration of the franchise to the popular music app.

Through an announcement through its official Twitter account, the European division of Konami made public the premiere of these collections.

In total, there are 12 total albums that make up the first wave of soundtrack focused only on Castlevania, listed below:

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castlevania: The Original Game

Castlevania Chronicles

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon & Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance

Castlevania: Lament of Innoncence

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow & Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles

Caslevania: Order of Ecclesia

Castlevania Judgment

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

You can check the official announcement, below:

We know how much you all love the soundtracks to our games, so we’ve put them all in one place! Introducing the KONAMI Europe @Spotify account! Follow us to keep up-to-date as we add new playlists and old favorites – starting with #Castlevania! https://t.co/aIV8njP7pR pic.twitter.com/Nb7nSMhe2I – KONAMI Europe (@konamieu) May 20, 2020

