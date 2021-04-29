Castlevania presents the trailer for its final season

Although Castlevania – 100% had a somewhat hasty development on the Netflix platform with its last two seasons, the new trailer for the fourth is causing euphoria among users of social networks. The trailer brings us back to the characters we previously met along with great promise of adventure. This block of chapters represents the final effort of the animators and the fandom hopes it will be sensational. Are you part of the group that is eager to learn about Trevor, Sypha and Alucard’s new journeys?

The new trailer for the fourth season of Castlevania it also includes the return of Carmilla, her sisters and Isaac, who using their own methods continue their struggle to control everything around them. Meanwhile, Trevor and Sypha return to the land we saw in season one to face greater danger. The animation of the trailer released by Netflix this afternoon is absolutely hypnotic, with tons of action and a lot, a lot of blood. We are about to see the antagonists in their worst guises, giving rise to a conflict that will demand the lives of many.

On the other hand, the most nostalgic will be delighted with the designs of the protagonists, whom we will now see better dressed in their classic video game clothes. For example, for this season Alucard will already use a cape, shield and swords, tools that we saw him use in Symphony of the Night, one of the most popular titles in the Konami series. We hope that the new chapters are loaded with juicy references for those who are looking for them. Netflix intends to throw the house out the window with this final blaze of emotions.

The first season of Castlevania It worked as a very short introduction to introduce the characters, however the good popularity of the series waned a bit when the writers decided to kill Count Dracula at the end of the second season, leaving other villains in the position. The above made many video game fans angry, as it is well known that Dracula is usually the enemy to defeat, and that he is really evil. The animated series took it upon himself to endow him with feelings and guilt, finally accepting his death, leaving fans with a bitter taste in their mouths. Will the writers of the series be able to redeem themselves with the last block of chapters?

We cannot deny that Netflix has done a job with Castlevania. Sam Deats, the director, and Warren Ellis, the screenwriter, were in charge of capturing a vision mostly faithful to video games. It is worth mentioning that Ellis He retired announced his withdrawal from the project in August 2020 after being accused of sexual assault, generating widespread controversy on social networks; By then I had finished writing the final season of Castlevania, so we will see the end of the story that he thought from before, fantasy of monsters in adult tones.

Netflix will have numerous premieres next month and Castlevania it is just one of them. The streaming giant will include in its catalog titles such as Army of the Dead, El baile de los 41 – 95%, the second season of Love, Death & Robots -%, the weeks episodes of Luis Miguel: The Series – 100%, the second season of Selena: The series and much more. Although Disney Plus took a significant lead from its Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios series, Netflix is ​​unwilling to give up its number one spot as the most powerful home entertainment company in recent years. After the end of CastlevaniaWhat will be the next animated video game adaptation to hit the platform?

