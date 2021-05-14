Castlevania: Fans are excited and touched by the last season – Tomatazos

Unlike many of its original live-action films, Netflix stood out from the beginning for producing quality series, and in 2017 fans of video games from Castlevania They got a big surprise with the adaptation by the Indian producer Adi shankar and the writer Warren Ellis, who not only respected the aesthetics of the Konami saga, but also seemed to maintain as much fidelity to the original material as possible. Now, after four seasons, the series has come to an end, and fans are satisfied and devastated at the same time.

For fans of Castlevania – 100%, it is a joy that the series has met their expectations, but it is unfortunate that it has been tainted with controversy; in 2020, about 100 women accused the screenwriter Warren ellis of sexual harassment, the reason for which he was fired, but after having delivered the script for the fourth season; Unfortunately for him, he was also fired from the comics he had worked on for a long time.

Video games Castlevania they narrate the ancestral war of the Belmont family against the evil vampire Dracula, and usually the Belmont that face their enemy do so with powerful allies; on Castlevania from Netflix, inspired by Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse (1989), we follow three main characters: Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard. The latter is popular worldwide since he was the protagonist of the most popular video game in the franchise, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

In addition to gaining approval from fans, the fourth season of Castlevania it was well received by critics, who had generally had positive reviews since the first season. Even though this is the end of Castlevania, it is said that there will be spin-offs in the future, and Adi shankar bought the rights to Devil may cry, another popular video game that could be coming to Netflix in animated format soon.

Here are the reactions to the fourth season of Castlevania on Twitter:

I just finished the first episode of the last season, and let me tell you one thing, I will never tire of Castlevania’s art style and animation. I can’t wait to see what else Netflix is ​​doing set in that universe.

I just finished the first episode of the final season, and let me tell you what, I'll never get tired of the art style and animation of #Castlevania. I'm lookin 'forward to seein' what else @netflix does set in that universe. pic.twitter.com/73IoYgiYUo – T3X (@ CRiT3X_) May 13, 2021

Well. I must admit that season 4 could have gone horribly wrong, but Castlevania ended very well and, * slight spoiler *, ties into Stoker’s novel at the end. Hopefully the hinted Devil May Cry series is just as good.

Well

I have to admit, Season 4 could have gone wrong horribly, but Castlevania ended very well, and. * mild spoiler *, ties into Stoker's novel in the end Let's hope that the hinted at Devil May Cry series is just as good @ Elektroholic @CoryLamee @gwennelsonuk – Robert Leuthold (@ HellOnWheels616) May 13, 2021

Again, a series that ended before reaching its potential. This season it has surpassed other seasons especially with its huge animations. I’m sad that Castlevania is over, but I’m excited about the new spin-offs.

Again, a series that was finished before reaching its potential. This season has surpassed other seasons especially with its enormous animations. I'm sad that Castlevania is over, but I'm excited about the new spin offs. #Castlevania pic.twitter.com/pqBIokIlz0 – Han (@HanSingles) May 13, 2021

I finished Castlevania. But at what price.

I finished Castlevania. But at what cost. pic.twitter.com/dSFUjqq0nS – church ✟ | FINISHED CASTLEVANIA (@ventiskull) May 13, 2021

(Not a spoiler) me after watching Castlevania season 4.

(not a spoiler)

me after watching castlevania season 4 pic.twitter.com/jeIJMZR3Iu – chai ⭐ (@spoichie) May 13, 2021

Netflix’s Castlevania series is amazing! Perhaps the best animated series based on video games that I have seen. OMG, top-notch animation during some fights. They really made for a satisfying ending in my opinion. Devil May Cry is in good hands.

Netflix's Castlevania series is incredible! Perhaps the best animation based on video game series I've ever watched. My goodness is the animation top notch during some fights. They really delivered on a satisfactory ending in my books. Devil May Cry is in good hands. pic.twitter.com/yX33z8Vbjk – Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) May 14, 2021

I think Castlevania alone has the best 2D animated fight scenes I’ve ever seen.

i think castlevania singlehandedly has the best 2D animated fight scenes i have ever seen – 🧃danny🧃 (@danisandwich) May 14, 2021

As usual, Castlevania season 4 did not disappoint, it really hurts my heart to see that it was the last season of the series. Looking forward to the other installments in the series, and Carmilla is my queen.

As usual, Castlevania season 4 did not disappoint, it really hurts to my heart seeing that was the final season of the series. Looking forward to the other installments of the series, and Carmilla is my queen. – Brian J. Malavé (@brianjmalave) May 14, 2021

Hell yeah, new Castlevania episodes. God, Isaac is still an absolutely fascinating character.

Hell yes, new Castlevania episodes. God, Isaac is still an absolutely fascinating character. – Bowser (Lucalbio) (@Lucalbio) May 14, 2021

I just finished Castlevania and I’m crying now, the characters finally got the ending they deserved after everything they went through and got closure, it was so emotional that I can’t-