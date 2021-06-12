Castlevania: confirmed spin-off starring two characters from Symphony of the Night

When we talk about Netflix We usually give priority to certain original series and movies that have caused controversy. Either because some consider that they are not tapes as such or because of the very quality of what they offer. However, many forget the work that has been done in the field of animation. The streaming platform has great anime titles, which is always a benefit, but it has also developed its own titles. Following the Japanese technique is not always a success, as the style is not enough to compensate for a mediocre story; However, since the success of Avatar: The Last Airbender in Nickelodeon, many have tried to repeat the pattern.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Names like BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth or (Dis) charm are the ones that usually stand out in the lists of the best offers of Netflix, so it’s easy to forget other jobs like Castlevania. This series that started in 2017 became a great discovery for fans. From the fine treatment of animation to dubbing, the adult cartoon was a great success among specialized critics and fans of this type of story. Of course, experts know very well that Castlevania it is part of a much larger universe that debuted in the late eighties as a video game and that reached other media such as television and manga.

In the series of Netflix we are told how the very Vlad Tepes (Count Dracula) decides to take revenge on all the inhabitants of Wallachia after they tried and burned his wife at the stake for considering her a witch. Of course, the chaos cannot last long and the hunter Trevor belmont joins Sypha belnades already Alucard, son of the Count, to end his reigning terror. Despite having few episodes, Castlevania he won the hearts of his audience and his recent finale left many with a bittersweet taste. But fans will not have to wait much longer to continue enjoying this universe.

Since April of this year, a month after the fourth and final season of Castlevania, the news was released that Netflix wants to continue with the story. Now, as part of your Geeked, the streaming service revealed some details that we can expect for this spin-off, which will be a kind of sequel:

The Castlevania universe will get bigger. A new series starring Richter Belmont (the son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard, set in the French Revolution, is in development.

The Castlevania Universe is getting even bigger. An all new series starring Richter Belmont (the son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard, set in France during the French Revolution, is currently in the works. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/tsdeDpvNGQ – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

You may also like: Castlevania: Why the Netflix series is a disappointment and a betrayal of video games

Those who know the universe of Castlevania for years they will quickly recognize the name of the new protagonist. Richter belmont comes from video games, being main in Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. He is not originally a direct child of Sypha Y Trevor, but he is a descendant of Simon Belmont, famous for attacking with his Vampire Slayer whip, and his grandson Juste belmont. The Belmont clan improves their techniques and skills with each generation and Richter it is one of the most powerful. Maria renard for his part appeared in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, sequel to Rondo of Blood where Alucard is the protagonist and must free Richter from an evil possession.

The new animation will be set in the French Revolution, a violent historical moment where the famous Terror period also took place. The Terror or the Reign of Terror was a repression movement promoted by Robespierre that began in 1793. The spin-off will begin in 1792, just a year earlier, so we can assume that social violence will be thematically combined with vampiric violence.

Unfortunately, a possible release date is not known and when it comes to animations, guessing is always complicated by the entire process it requires, regardless of the number of episodes. With the successful closing of Castlevania, it is evident that Netflix wants, and can, continue this long story. If the spin-off works just as well, there are still many Belmont to discover and many other dramatic lines that can work either for series or animated films that are released on the platform. It will all be a matter of time, but for now the fans already have something to hold on to.

Do not leave without reading: Castlevania: Fans are excited and touched by the last season