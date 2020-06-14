The independent developer Zen Studios is already an old acquaintance, especially for having brought its own spin to the strategy with his work CastleStorm, combining it with the genre Tower defense and pure action, all in a universe that seems straight out of the Monty Python movies. After time, its continuation was already playing, CastleStorm IIBigger, more epic, and with terrifying new armies adding to the endless battle, actually announced during the E3 show last year. The date chosen for its premiere in the eShop of the hybrid console is next July 31, and on the occasion of that announcement a new presentation trailer has been shown:Cooperative and multiplayer battles. CastleStorm features multiple multiplayer action modes for both local and online play.

• Mode 1 vs. 1 in split screen, simply to defeat your opponent.

• Cooperative Survival Mode: Two players team up to repel waves of enemies together! One player will control the ballista, the other the ground forces.

• Ultimate Cooperative Combat – The two players control a hero and fight endless waves of enemies together!

Build your own castle! CastleStorm introduces a tower building editor that allows players to build their own custom castles that they will use in battle. Castles must be built intelligently, as options determine the types of troops and resources available during combat!

Multiple paths to victory: you can choose how to defeat your enemy. Capture the flag, destroy its castle, or complete another predetermined level objective to claim victory. All levels feature multiple objectives, each with its own rewards!

An arsenal that any medieval warrior would be proud of! Harness the power of the medieval ballista arsenal and launch an assortment of explosive weapons, such as mace weapons, apple grenades, remote-controlled eagles in even flying sheep to defeat an avalanche of enemies trying to capture your flag and destroy your castle. Unleash a fearsome ground attack of swordsmen, knights, and donkey riders to protect your castle gates, and if all this fails, summon powerful spells to help keep the enemy at bay.