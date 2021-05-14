Casting targets diplomatic conflict with Europe for Black Panther II

The fans still do not have details of what we will see in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. What’s more, there are even some who are somewhat “fearful” after the recent words of the actor Martin Freeman commenting how he was very surprised to know some parts of the film.

In this uncertainty in which the fans move until they clarify how they will manage the difficult situation after the loss of Chadwick Boseman, what could be a casting call for the film. The information points to a production that will start in the United States in July, and everything indicates that it will be this second Black Panther film.

Apparently, Marvel Studios is casting men and women, aged 40 to 60, to play some diplomats and mercenaries French and Dutch. Something very specific that points us to the idea that there must be some kind of conflict. Maybe that “opening” of Wakanda that takes place at the end of “Black Panther” does not sit well in some European countries? Perhaps there are threats from other countries trying to infiltrate Wakanda?

Specifically, what they are looking for for the film are the following extras:

French diplomat: Male or female, 40-60 years old, any ethnicity, white collar elite, French accent Dutch diplomat: Male or Female, 40-60 years old, any ethnicity, white collar elite, Dutch accent French mercenary: Male or female , between 20 and 40 years old, of any ethnicity, of athletic build, speaks fluent French Dutch Mercenary: Male or female, between 20 and 40 years old, of any ethnicity, of athletic build, who speaks fluent Dutch or German

At the moment, we can only wait expectantly to see what new information is arriving in order to try to form a puzzle in the head of the film’s plot.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will begin production this July and will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Via information | POC Culture