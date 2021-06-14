Casting continues at the Blazers and Mike D’Antoni appears

If something is clear in these Portland Trail Blazers for next season is that Terry Stotts will not be the team’s coach. The various failures of the team in recent seasons when the moment of truth has come have resulted in the dismissal of the coach and the names of his possible replacement continue to happen.

Now, on the Portland Trail Blazers radar, the interesting name of Mike D’Antoni, the former Houston Rockets coach who currently serves as an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets under Steve Nash. Another name on the agenda for this summer and the project of these Blazers who will also make profound changes to their roster.