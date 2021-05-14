Casting a young actress for a major role in Ant-Man 3

We enter a new phase of Marvel Studios movie pre-productions, and that translates into casting calls. In addition to the casting requests for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, we have to talk about the third installment of Ant-Man, titled “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. Filming will begin this summer (at the end of May or July, depending on the source we trust), and consequently we are having movements in search of actors.

The last thing that comes is that they would be looking for an actress for what they call an important character inside the movie. That is, it seems that we are facing a call for an important member of the cast. Specifically, they would be looking for a young woman between 9 and 12 years old to play a 10-year-old character.

The character will have, as we say, an “important role”, but the most interesting thing is the extra skills that are asked of that actress, since they are looking for a young woman with “singing, dancing and comedy” skills. Something very specific but about what is difficult to speculate right now since we do not know details of the plot. If we remember that it was rumored that this movie would be the door to the presentation of the Young Avengers. Therefore, there is speculation that it could be Nadia Van Dyne / Nobody Pym, who in the comics is the daughter of Hank Pym and his first wife, and who was kidnapped and turned into an agent by the Red Room of Russia.

Recall that in addition to the main cast of actors from the previous two films, such as Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer; This film features the great additions of Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as the villain Kang.

Jeff Loveness (“Rick and Morty”, and writer of comic of Groot and Nova) is in charge of the script of the film, for which Peyton Reed will return as director. The theatrical release is set to February 2023.

Via information | Murphy’s Multiverse