Castillo’s foreign policy would weaken the US in Latin America

Since the heyday of the Latin American integration that promoted the Caracas-Buenos Aires-Brasilia axis, with the birth of UNASUR, ALBA TCP and CELAC, there have been various episodes.

Due to the intensification of the aggression of the United States after the death of Hugo Chavez, the coup in Brazil, the victory of the right wing in Argentina, and the ideological change of Lenin Moreno in Ecuador, this process was weakened. However, the foreign policy of Mexico with AMLO at the head, and of Luis Arce in Bolivia, encourage Latin American integration while keeping it in force.

The surprising rise of Pedro Castillo With its triumph in Peru, it opens the possibility that the hemispheric strategy of the United States (USA) will get an obstacle in the new Peruvian government, and therefore the Bolivarian ideal of integration has a new ally in the rural teacher.

The new left-wing president will not have an easy time applying changes, the opposition has already demonstrated during the campaign and the counting of the votes, that it will not act based on democratic precepts, using the media to wear down the new executive leader, and preventing in the congress any hint of agreement.

On the other hand, the US, after losing its influence in Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia, countries that recognize Nicolás Maduro as president of the Caribbean nation, will press to prevent Peru from following that path, having already warned with the recent coups d’état in the region, the event against Evo Morales is still fresh.

Peru is the seat of the so-called Lima Group, created by the US to bring together several Latin American countries in support of Juan Guaidó as the new president of Venezuela. It is also a territory controlled by US military bases. That Pedro Castillo manages to impose a sovereign position represents a very important challenge for the Peruvian left that comes to power.

Latin America

The triumph of the Cajamarca teacher represents a turnaround in Peruvian politics. Pedro Castillo passed over the media and business power. His arrival at the presidency dislodged the Peruvian oligarchy, very sure of maintaining her political dominance in that country.

Fran perez, an international analyst believes that “there will be a government of the democratic and popular left in no less than in Peru, the old viceroyalty controlled by the elites, it means that victory there is very important.

The possibility of Peru withdrawing from the Lima Group is real. Indeed, Pedro Castillo shows himself on the side of the so-called Puebla Group, which defends the sovereignty and self-determination of the Latin American countries over and above the claims of the Lima Group.

“The Lima Group It was neither more nor less than the neoliberal countries of Latin America in a following of Trump, the curiosity remains that it will happen with Peru, the most coherent thing is that it left the Lima Group, and thus this group would be mortally wounded ”, thinks Pérez.

Advantages for Peru

Peru could benefit from Latin American integration. The social programs created by ALBA, and the financial schemes created within the framework of this treaty, would be decisive in achieving the objectives of Pedro Castillo and his Peru Libre party.

The complementary and solidarity schemes would serve to achieve the educational goals. Fight illiteracy Participating in programs such as “Yes, I can”, which in Ecuador and Venezuela made it possible to reach the goal of zero illiteracy, has a clear advantage for Peru.

On the other hand, Castillo does not rule out the need to promote private business. Your admission to ALBA could allow Peru to enter New markets, accessing payment mechanisms such as SUCRE.

“For ALBA it is a reinforcement as an economic, political, social and cultural system of cooperation between progressive countries. Peru is an important country and it would gain more strength ”, he says. Fran perez.

Venezuela

One of the points of honor of the Latin American left is the blockade against Venezuela. The catastrophic effects of these unilateral measures are on the agenda in various international settings.

It has been in function of promoting this blockade that alliances such as that of the Lima Group have been formed, dedicated to echoing North American and European pressures. Without Lima, and without Trump, the United States loses spokespersons for its initiative against Venezuela.

According Fran perez, “Venezuela can expect from the government of Pedro Castillo, first respecting the sovereignty of Venezuela so many times attacked, that it maintains relations of democratic cooperation and that it does not consider Maduro a dictator.

With the entry of Peru to Latin American integration schemes such as ALBA, this respect could be extended to levels of cooperative alliance that would help break the isolation of Venezuela promoted by the United States.