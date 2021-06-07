Castillo’s advance towards the Presidency of Peru shakes the stock market and the dollar

Lima, Jun 7 (.) .- The advance of the leftist Pedro Castillo towards the Presidency of Peru by leading the electoral scrutiny with 95% of the records processed, this Monday collapsed the Lima Stock Exchange by -7.7% and shot the dollar 2% due to the uncertainty it generates in investors and the productive sectors.

The General Index of the Lima Stock Exchange (BVL) fell 7.7% and the Selective Index of the BVL fell 7.8%, after a day in which trading had to be suspended for 20 minutes, when it fell below 7%, and then resumed without achieving a recovery.

In turn, the dollar exchange rate registered a 2% rise and closed with a price of 3,938 soles, after having reached a ceiling of 4 soles before noon, when Castillo of the Peru Libre party, surpassed in the calculation right-wing voting officer Keiko Fujimori, from Fuerza Popular.

“We have had a fairly volatile session, with strong selling pressure on practically all the shares that are listed on the Lima Stock Exchange,” Marco Contreras, head of analysis at the stockbroker Kallpa SAB, told ..

The expert pointed out that “it is not usual to see falls of that magnitude and it has been the result of the potential result that could be of the presidential elections, where Castillo is currently shown with a difference of more than 50,000 votes (now it exceeds 80,000) above by Keiko Fujimori “.

GO BACK TO THE VICTORY OF HUMALA

The collapse of the local stock market can only be equated to the 14% fall that the stock market suffered after the victory of Ollanta Humala in the 2011 elections, also against Keiko Fujimori.

Contreras added that Castillo is a candidate “who does not convey any kind of confidence to the investor” due to the economic proposals he has made during the electoral campaign contrary to the free market or foreign investment.

“Proposals such as raising the income tax for transnationals to 70%, not wanting to pay the foreign debt, among other things,” said the analyst.

LOSSES IN DIFFERENT SECURITIES

Castillo’s plans generate “a greater perception of risk in the market, which causes the prices of assets to fall, not only of stocks, but also of bonds, and causes a depreciation in the local currency,” said Contreras. .

Some of the values ​​most affected during the day have been the shares of the mining companies Volcan, Cerro Verde and Nexsa, which have fallen 16%, 15% and 13%, respectively, as well as the cement company Unacem and the largest machinery supplier in the country. Ferreycorp country with a decrease of 15% in both cases.

“It has been a very hard day and with a lot of selling pressure and a lot of fear on the part of the investor,” he noted.

“As the vote count progresses and this news is confirmed, I think the selling pressure can still increase and cause more falls these days,” anticipated Contreras.

In other words, “there may still be room for (the bag) to fall more,” he said.

DOLLAR ROZED THE FOUR SUNS

With respect to the fall of the dollar, the head of analysis of Kallpa affirmed that “it has returned to break highs”, since today’s closing at 3,938 soles represents “a rise of more than 2%”.

“In one day the exchange rate is quite strong and even with the intervention of the BCR (Central Reserve Bank), which came today to sell dollars to prevent the rise from being more abrupt,” he said.

The increase in the dollar exchange rate affects all companies and people who have debts in dollars, as well as all companies that have to import products to be able to produce the goods or provide the services of their businesses, explained Contreras.

Some of the products that began to rise in prices in recent weeks and that are directly linked to the movement of the dollar are chicken for the international price of corn, vegetable oil for domestic use that is manufactured with imported soybeans and fuels, given that Peru imports oil, among others.

