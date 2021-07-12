Castillo de Peru will prioritize vaccine supply over efficacy

(Bloomberg) – Peruvian Pedro Castillo, who is still waiting for the Electoral Court to proclaim him the next president, would prioritize the supply of vaccines from where they are available instead of waiting for the most effective ones, said his probable Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos.

“What we want is to have a sufficient number of vaccines and ensure that these are not in December, but when the government enters,” Cevallos said in an interview. “We would like to have all the vaccines above 92%, but the best vaccine is the one that is in place. I prefer to give him a vaccine that is 70% effective than to give nothing “.

Peru has the highest per capita death rate from covid in the world with almost 200,000 deaths in a country of 32.5 million inhabitants. The probability of a third wave hitting the nation is high, so there is little time to lose in accelerating the vaccination campaign, Cevallos said.

After winning the second round on June 6 against Keiko Fujimori by a margin of 50.1% to 49.9%, Castillo is still waiting for the electoral court to announce the result. While Fujimori has alleged fraud during the elections, international observers, including the Organization of American States, the EU and the United States, have said the process was free and fair. The proclamation should arrive before July 28, when the next government is expected to take office.

Cevallos, who is a doctor by training and was a congressman for a left-wing party from 2016 to 2019, said he has held meetings with officials at foreign embassies, including China, Russia and Cuba to discuss possible vaccine supplies. The current government is also negotiating about 1 million single-dose Johnson and Johnso vaccines, noting that any other agreements signed by the outgoing Administration will be honored.

“We are going to continue with all the vaccines that we can get,” said Cevallos. “There are no ideological barriers.”

Read more

So far, Peru has administered some 9.3 million vaccines to cover 17% of its population with a single dose. About 11% are currently fully vaccinated. Until now, the government has used vaccines from Sinopharm Group Co., Pfizer Inc., and AstraZeneca Plc.

In Peru, the emergence of the lambda variant of coronavirus is cause for concern, which now predominates and has been shown to be more contagious and affect young people more than the alpha variant, according to Lely Solari, an infectologist at the National Institute of Health. The gamma variant, which was first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus, is also found in the Amazon region of Peru, while the delta has not yet spread much in the country and could be displaced by local mutations, he said.

“The most probable thing is that the third wave will touch us and that it will be very hard for the health system, a health system that is not prepared, with a population that will not be largely vaccinated,” said Cevallos. “But we need to be a government to define things.”

Original Note: Peru’s Castillo Would Prioritize Vaccine Supply Over Efficacy

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP