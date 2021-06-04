Castillo and Fujimori close the most polarized campaign in decades in Peru

With promises of a system change or “saving” the country from “communism”, As well as defeating the covid-19 pandemic, the candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori closed their electoral campaigns with a view to the second round of the presidential elections that will take place this Sunday in Peru.

The leftist Castillo and the rightist Fujimori starred this Thursday massive rallies in the central Plaza Dos de Mayo and the district of Villa El Salvador, respectively, despite the fact that both the Government and the Municipality of Lima recalled that they are concentrations prohibited due to the health emergency.

Without the authorities intervening to prevent it, these rallies were the culmination of one of the most polarized campaigns of recent decades in a country confronted by proposals for economic and political change or defense of the neoliberal “model” that has prevailed in Peru for three decades.

In Sunday’s elections, all forecasts indicate that they will be fought “vote to vote”, The governor who will take over from the interim Francisco Sagasti will be elected from next July 28, the day of the bicentennial of Peruvian independence.

Castillo asks for a change

In a massive closing rally, and surrounded by the clamor of his supporters, Castillo affirmed that in Peru “The time has come not to look at ideologies, nor the color of the skin “to” specify the cry of the people “for a government that recovers” the wealth to have an industrialized and prosperous country. “

The candidate of the ultra-left Peru Libre party addressed his followers from the balcony of the headquarters of the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), the largest trade union center in the country, to tell them that he hopes that “the clamor of the people a few hours from here “.

Pedro Castillo addresses his followers during the closing of his electoral campaign, in the Plaza Dos de Mayo in Lima.STRINGER / EFE

Castillo assured that, if he wins the elections, his will be “a government of the people to vindicate the people” and reiterated proposals such as “recovering” the natural gas from the Camisea field and “calling a National Constituent Assembly” to change the 1993 Constitution, promulgated during the government of Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), Keiko’s father.

Castillo emphasized, however, that he will be respectful of the current Constitution “until the people decide it” and asked the Peruvian people and businessmen for “tranquility” after reject the accusations that they affirm that he is “communist”, “chavista” and wants to “steal” private property.

He also reiterated his commitment to ensure that all Peruvians over 18 years of age are vaccinated against covid-19 on December 31 and to work to recover the national economy, hard hit by the pandemic.

Fujimori and the fight against “communism”

In Villa El Salvador, in the southern area of ​​the Peruvian capital, Keiko Fujimori starred another massive rally in which he asked his compatriots to support his candidacy to “save Peru from communism.”

Accompanied by characters such as Álvaro Vargas Llosa, son of the Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa, who until a few weeks ago was his most staunch enemy, the candidate of the right-wing Fuerza Popular party endorsed the notion that he wielded throughout the campaign that the vote is not for her, but for the “future” of the country.

Fujimori also ratified several of his campaign proposals, aimed at Peru achieving “a change, but not backwards, but forwards” and affirmed that he will promote the control of covid-19, build new medical posts and hospitals, open a hundred plants oxygen and initiate a massive vaccination campaign.

Keiko Fujimori, during the closing of his electoral campaign in the district of Villa El Salvador, in Lima.JOHN REYES / EFE

In addition, Fujimori reiterated that it will promote the opening of SMEs with exemptions from taxation and the requirement of licenses to operate, will seek the construction of “formality” and that the Peruvian hacienda will stop “abusively” persecuting entrepreneurs.

The candidate, who denies that its many spending proposals are populist and assures that they have the proper financing, he spoke of giving credits for about 2,500 million dollars for small businesses and insisted on the delivery of a 2,500 dollar bond to each of the more than 185,000 families with fatal victims of the covid in the country.

With these massive concentrations, in which the minimum standards of health security were not respected in the face of the pandemic, the two candidates closed their campaigns towards the ballot, in which they will participate more than 25.2 million Peruvians to elect their president for the period 2021-2026.