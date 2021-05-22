Castilleja CF receives Conil on matchday eight

05/22/2021 at 12:01 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the eighth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Castilleja and to Conil in the Antonio Almendro Stadium.

The Castilleja CF faces the eighth day of the tournament wanting to overcome his position after drawing the last match played against the Bows. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won one of the five matches played to date with a figure of 29 goals in favor and 31 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Conil was defeated 0-1 in the last match he played against the Coria, so that a triumph over the Castilleja CF It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the seven games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Conil he has won two of them with 24 goals in favor and 29 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Castilleja CF They have achieved statistics of two draws in two games played at home, so that they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At home, the Conil He has been defeated twice in his three matches that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with him. Castilleja CF.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Castilleja CFIn fact, the numbers show a victory for the local team. The last confrontation in this tournament between both teams was played in March 2016 and ended with a 3-0 result in favor of the Conil.

Currently, the teams are tied at 27 points in the classification of the Second Phase of Third Division, so this match could change their places in the table. The Castilleja CF is in fourth position while, for its part, the Conil he is fifth awaiting the next game.