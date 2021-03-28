Castilleja CF achieves a close victory at home against Coria (1-0)

03/28/2021 at 4:51 PM CEST

The Castilleja added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against the Coria, who beat 1-0 this Sunday in the Antonio Almendro Stadium. The Castilleja CF wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 2-2 in the last duel played against La Palma CF. On the visitors’ side, the Coria he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Cordoba B. With this result, the castillejano set is ninth, while the Coria is tenth at the end of the game.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Castilleja CF, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal of Gravel. With this score the first half of the game ended.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended 1-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Castilleja from Alejandro Ceballos placeholder image relieved Varona, Alberto, Fidel and Pulet by Finidi, Gravel, Moor and Wojcik, while the technician of the Coria, Fernando Cepeda, ordered the entry of Dani Romero, Gerardo, Acosta and Owono to supply Gonzalo, Misffut, Revelry and Juan Antonio.

The referee gave a yellow card to Alfonso, Finidi and Varona by the local team already Gonzalo, Paquito and Dani Romero by the Cordoba team.

With this victory, the team of Alejandro Ceballos occupied the ninth place with 21 points, in a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, at the end of the game, while the team led by Fernando Cepeda it was ranked tenth with 15 points, also occupying an access position to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetCastilleja CF:Adri, Pedro, Alfonso, Escalante, Moro (Fidel, min.79), Finidi (Varona, min.73), Morillo, Pavón, Wojcik (Pulet, min.88), Cifu and Cascajo (Alberto, min.79)Coria:Navajas, David Feito, Jesus Gonzalez, Cabana, Gonzalo (Dani Romero, min.62), Curro, Paquito, Diego, Misffut (Gerardo, min.62), Juan Antonio (Owono, min.73) and Jarana (Acosta, min .73)Stadium:Antonio Almendro StadiumGoals:Gravel (1-0, min. 46)