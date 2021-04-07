Castilla y León suspends vaccination with AstraZeneca until the EMA decides on thrombi

The Board of Castile and Leon ha discontinued precautionary vaccination with AstraZeneca “waiting to know the safety report“which is expected to be drawn up by the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of the European Medicines Agency (known as the PRAC of the EMA, for its acronym in English), as reported by the Ministry of Health in a statement released this Wednesday.

The members of the PRAC of the EMA they find each other meeting since this Tuesday in a meeting that is scheduled to it can be extended until this Friday to expand their conclusions on the relationship between the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca and the very rare cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombi.

The Ministry of Health of Castilla y León justifies this unilateral decision “in application of the precautionary principle that must govern the management of alarms and risks in any medicine “

This decision “corresponds to the Interterritorial Council and not to any Autonomous Community “, declared the Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, asked about this matter.

Is it’s not the first time that vaccination with AstraZeneca is suspended in this Community, since the past March, 15th was temporarily paralyzed after an agreement emerged within the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System and whose application was nationwide and until March 24, when it was resumed throughout Spain after the first EMA report was known, which held that the benefits of this vaccine were still superior to the risks of suffering possible adverse effects.

Castilla y León had begun vaccination in people over 65 on April 5 and was carrying out massive vaccinations in several provinces in people under 65 years of age. This circumstance affects the different mass vaccinations that were programmed in Castilla y León and that they were going to use, following the provisions of the National Vaccination Strategy against covid-19, the serum produced by the Anglo-Swedish company.

More information shortly.